“What are you planning to do with your life?” This is a question we often ask graduates at this time of year. Many times, high school graduates may have an idea but not enough experience or education to truly be specific.
Since many of them have the required courses to complete at a liberal arts college before choosing a career field, they still have a little time to decide. Some are already educated through family and friends who have helped them to learn a skill for which others are willing to compensate them. Still, others are satisfied to join the ranks of essential laborers and factory workers.
Of course, university graduates have had to make a decision about their majors and or minors by the time they turn their tassels. Many of them have had an internship where they will then be employed. They certainly have the skills to do online searches and fill in applications; hopefully their occupation will be in their preferred line of work.
Sometimes it’s not as important what your education has been, but who you are as a person. Some Bremer County Clergy and health and welfare providers have been meeting weekly through Covid. At this week’s Zoom meeting the “Friends of the Family” director asked if we would let folk know that a person is still needed in Northeast Iowa for helping families. When asked what the requirements were for the position, the director replied, “We need someone who believes in the Seven Core Values of our organization. We can train them how to do the job.”
A quick Internet search gave me this info: “The culture at Friends of the Family is built on our shared Core Values — people first, do the right thing, own your role, embrace and drive change, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and teamwork and community engagement.” I pray they soon find someone to help fulfill their mission “To provide safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.“
Jesus would have been a perfect fit for the job! Look at how he wisely handled the men who were planning to stone to death the woman caught in adultery: “Let the one who is without sin cast the first stone.”
When He gathered His disciples for the last time before His crucifixion, He personally washed and dried their feet, reminding them and us, He wants us to do for others as He had done for them. Then He went out the door to give His life as a sacrifice for all the sin in the world. Paying the price for sin, death, in our place, frees us to live eternally with Him.
Some of our graduates will lay their lives on the line as they enter military and peace-keeping forces.
When asked what the greatest commandment, the most important way to live, is, Jesus would have us remember to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart soul mind and strength and your neighbor as yourself,” or love God, love each other.
Now I am being asked that “graduate’s” question on the eve of my retirement from full-time pastoral ministry. “What am I going to do with the rest of my life?” I can answer that question more easily than most graduates: “Live it according to Jesus’ example as I have always tried to do.”
I hope and pray our graduates can develop a lifetime of faith and trust in God so they may follow the example of Jesus Christ too. Then they can confidently reply as I sometimes do, “God only knows, and that’s really all that matters.”