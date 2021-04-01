Editor’s note: This piece was originally written Feb. 6 as part of Rep. Salmon’s weekly newsletter to news media and constituents. Waverly Newspapers withheld it then, but we felt it would be appropriate to publish it now in response to Jennifer Onuigbo’s column, representing Embrace Cedar Valley, published March 30. House File 222 did not survive the first funnel.
There was a bill being considered in the House Education Committee prohibiting use of the 1619 Project curriculum in Iowa schools. The 1619 Project is the controversial history project authored by New York Times writer Nicole Hannah-Jones that places slavery of Africans at the center of America’s story. It reflects the influence of the “woke” religion’s critical race theory teaching that America was founded with the intent that whites would oppress blacks. This history claims America’s founding should be rolled back to 1619, the year slavery came to America’s shores.
Leading historical scholars all over the country have declared it to be inaccurate in facts and lacking context and balance in its discussion of slavery, calling it “unbalanced,” “one-sided,” and “wrong in so many ways.” They said the “errors are matters of verifiable fact.” They dispute its teachings that slavery was the driving force in all of American history, that America is all about racial oppression with white people trying to keep black people down, that protecting slavery was the main focus of the War for Independence, that slavery was the basis of American capitalism, that Abraham Lincoln opposed racial equality, that blacks fought by themselves after the Civil War. They disagree with the bare mention of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Frederick Douglass in the 1619 Project. They said this curriculum promotes a fundamental misunderstanding of what American stands for and has stood for.
These accomplished historians said every society has had slavery, but the American colonies were some of the first to spawn the anti-slavery movement with several states voting to abolish slavery during the early years of our nation. It culminated in the abolishing of slavery after the Civil War and recognizing citizenship rights for former slaves.
Here are some facts from American history you will not find in the 1619 Project:
• The first African slaves arrived in Virginia in 1619, but became indentured servants instead of slaves, earning their freedom, with the state giving them their own land after a set number of years.
• The second documented slave ship arrived in 1646 in Massachusetts, whereupon the slaves were freed and the slave owners imprisoned, being charged with the crime of man-stealing.
• The first documented occasion of legalized black chattel slavery in America did not occur until 1651 in Virginia, when free African- American Anthony Johnson sued in court and won the right to own another African-American for life.
• Because early slave laws in America allowed the ownership of whites in addition to black and Native American slaves, whites were also enslaved in the United States. Globally, up to the 16th century there were more documented white slaves in the Old World than black slaves in the New World. And from the 16th though the 18th centuries, Muslims took some 1.25 million white slaves. Their emphasis was more on enslaving non-Muslims than any particular race. Thousands of white American Christians were seized from American ships in the Mediterranean and made slaves in Africa.
• During the American War for Independence, the military was integrated and African Americans routinely re-enlisted, voluntarily serving an average of nine times longer than white soldiers.
• America is the only nation in the world where whites, on behalf of enslaved black people, went to war against other whites in order to end slavery, resulting in the loss of well over half a million white lives. Following the Civil War when the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments were added to the Constitution to secure civil rights and voting rights for black Americans, whites were the vast majority of legal voters. Significantly, 2/3 of the whites in Congress, and then a majority of whites in ¾ of the states voted to ratify those amendments, thus voluntarily limiting their own political power in order to extend equal rights to black Americans.
• Today there are currently 40 million slaves in the world, three times more than in the entire four-century history of the transatlantic African slave trade.
• Today, America is ranked by the Global Slavery Index as second-most active/best nation in the world in fighting slavery.
About the writers and publishers of the 1619 Project these leading historians said: “In this case, fact-checking was thrown out the window. They made up stories, myths, they told lies.”
Since the publication of the 1619 Project, the New York Times came out with corrections it was forced to publish even as the Project was being used in the classroom. Irresponsible.
“In attempting to summarize and streamline, journalists can sometimes lose important context and nuance. I did that here,” Hannah-Jones eventually said of her effort to reimagine American history. Again, irresponsible.
And irresponsible of the schools that used it.
One of the scholars said: “As to the particular harms this does to African Americans, I think the largest of them is that it’s a declaration that your lives are futile; nothing that you have ever done, nothing that you will ever do, will matter because you are trapped in systemic racism and oppression of this white slavocracy. It’s a message of defeat and despair.”
He went on: “We are not living in the Jim Crow era. The 1619 Project is looking back to an ever-more distant past and pretending that that still bears on the present. There are for sure racists of all sorts that still exist in American society, they exist in small numbers, not in positions of power. The doctrines of racial inferiority have long since lost any grip on the public imagination. They are not embedded in our laws, they are not embedded in our social practices. The picture of America as groaning under a system of white supremacy or systemic racism is a false picture, beginning to end.”
The really dangerous thing about the 1619 Project is it gives our students false and wrong ideas about our nation’s history, fundamentally changing how American history is understood. And those bad ideas shape the direction our young people believe our country ought to take today and weaken the unity we seek in America.
It is essential and absolutely crucial that youth know the truth about the history of America – the good, as well as the bad. The bad so we know what mistakes to avoid. The good so we have a unified vision of the goals and ideals to strive for: the American constitutional principles of liberty, individual rights, self-government, justice, equality under the law, popular sovereignty, rule of law and limited government.
Those principles, along with faith in God, is what has made America exceptional: the most prosperous, the strongest, the freest, in short, the greatest place on earth in which to live. That’s why nobody wants to leave and everyone wants to come here. Our young people deserve to know that.
This curriculum does not just lean left or lean right. It so distorts and so reinvents American history and is so full of errors, it is set apart in a class all by itself and should be rejected. It is not based on truth, but is based on a lie. It does not teach our children to love America; it teaches them to hate America. Taxpayer money should not be used for a curriculum that does that.