Here is Part 2 of the 2021 legislative session accomplishments:
Pro-Life
When I campaigned for office, I said I would work for: Pro-life legislation
What we did:
Protect Life Amendment: This is a proposed constitutional amendment saying there is no right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution nor any right to the funding of it. This is to correct a judicial overreach in 2018 where the courts “found” a right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution, something obviously not there.
It simply restores the right of the people through their elected representatives, not unelected judges, to make laws going forward regarding protections for unborn life. Without this amendment, the courts have blocked the legislature’s ability to put any restrictions at all on abortion. Without this, the stage is set now to allow abortion up to “birth” day, and, in addition to that, to require taxpayers to fund it. It must now go before the next legislature elected in 2022 for their consideration.
What we still have left to do: We are pretty limited until we get this amendment in our Constitution. That said, we are considering a program to be able to connect with a woman with an unplanned pregnancy online as she is in the middle of making a decision and hopefully encourage her to choose life for her baby. We are also looking at legislation to inform a woman of the option of a reversal of her abortion.
Constitutional Rights
When I campaigned for office, I said I would work for: expanding Second Amendment rights and protecting religious liberty and our constitutional rights
What we did:
“Second Amendment” for the Iowa Constitution: We passed a constitutional amendment recognizing the right to keep and bear arms. Iowa is one of six states that does not have a “Second Amendment” in our Constitution, and we should have one. Since it has passed twice in the legislature, the next step is it will go on the ballot in 2022.
Constitutional Carry: We passed permitless (Constitutional) carry, meaning permits are not required to carry a firearm. Permits will continue to be issued but they are optional.
Election Integrity 2021: Iowa has a strong election system but it doesn’t mean it can’t be improved. The 2020 election exposed some things we can still do to strengthen our election process, especially to ensure that mistakes made in other states don’t happen here.
We shortened the periods for requesting an absentee ballot, for mailing an absentee ballot, and for in-person voting. We mandated voter registration maintenance for Secretary of State and county auditors. We prohibited pre-filling and mailing unsolicited absentee ballot request forms by auditors. We severely restricted who can return an absentee ballot. Only absentee ballots received before 8 p.m. Election night will be counted. Auditors willfully defying the law will be fined.
Partial Ban on COVID Vaccine Passports: State, city, and county governments, schools, retailers, non-profits, grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters, bus or airports, and other public venues are required to respect Fourth and 14th Amendment rights to privacy and liberty as well as HIPAA law. They cannot require their customers, clients or patrons to show proof of a COVID-19 shot before they enter their facilities.
Partial Ban on Mask Mandates: K-12 schools, cities and counties are prohibited from issuing mask mandates. (Cities and counties are allowed to do so on their own property.) Constitutional rights regarding mask wearing are not established, but certainly are being debated as liberty vs. public health when science is disputable.
Back the Blue: New law supporting law enforcement in doing their job to protect and defend life and property. Created and strengthened laws against violent protests and riots, including increased penalties.
Increased Protection for Sexual Abuse Victims: Removed the statute of limitations for sexual abuse if the victim is a minor. The minor can bring a criminal charge, even well into adulthood.
Child Care “Cliff” Effect: A welfare reform law: Some employees cannot take raises or promotions at their workplace because they would lose their child care assistance benefits. We restructured those benefits to encourage employees to take advantage of those career opportunities and get off state assistance.
What we still have left to do: Plenty.
• We still need a bill to more fully protect our First Amendment religious freedom right to live and work according to our faith without fear of being punished by the government.
• We should do what we can at the state level to protect citizens’ First Amendment free speech rights on social media.
• The ban on COVID vaccine passports needs to be extended to employers so employees are protected from having to show proof of a COVID shot, as well as to nursing homes, hospitals, and doctor’s offices so visitors can see their loved ones and patients can get treatment.
• It is time to end the state of public health disaster emergency so the basis for restrictions on the rights of citizens, families, businesses and churches is removed. Emergency law needs to be updated to include greater protections for these rights.
• We need to address the issue of pornography as it is totally pervasive now in society, especially on the internet, destroying children, marriages and families and feeding human trafficking, virtually unhindered.
• We also need to preserve female sports by ensuring women’s and girls’ sports teams are based on biological sex, as leaving female sports open to biological males does nothing to help those who struggle with sexual confusion but instead provides the basis to threaten women’s and girls’ opportunities for titles and scholarships.
• We need to protect privacy and safety of women and children by preserving traditional access to restrooms, locker rooms, women’s shelters, etc.
• We should address the threat of private funds being given to selected county or city governments to be used for their election expenses.
Conclusion: I was very happy with the productive session we had where a number of important things were accomplished! I appreciate all the input and support I received from so many of you that made these accomplishments possible! Thank you so much! As you know, there is much more that still must be done and we will be back next session to work on those things.
There are many other concerns that I worked on that are important but for lack of space I did not cover those. Please feel free to contact me if I did not cover something of concern to you.