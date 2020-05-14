Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new proclamation last Wednesday that has extended the state of public health disaster emergency until May 28, 2020. However, she made some big strides toward re-opening the state.
Statewide
Dental Services Resume: Governor Reynolds also has allowed the restrictions to be lifted on dental services statewide beginning Friday May 8th. The dental services must be in compliance with new guidelines from the Iowa Dental Board. The dentist must have adequate inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and must conserve PPE in accordance with CDC guidelines.
More Businesses Reopen: Governor Reynolds has also re-opened statewide the following:
• Public and private campgrounds
• Drive-in movie theaters
• Tanning facilities
• Medical spas
All are required to observe social distancing, hygiene practices, and other public health measures.
In the “77” Counties
Social and fraternal clubs such as the American Legion, VFW posts, Elks clubs, country clubs, and golf course clubhouses may be opened to serve food and beverages on their premises and must observe the same guidelines for restaurant openings outlined in the previous newsletter. This only applies to the 77 counties already designated as having no or light coronavirus outbreak. If the establishment sells mainly alcohol then it is under the same guidelines as bars.
In the “22” Counties
These apply to the 22 counties designated as having a heavier COVID outbreak: Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, and Woodbury.
Fitness Centers: Fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers can re-open on an appointment basis only, provided the facility permits only a single patron at one time and ensures social distancing, hygiene practices and other public health measures.
Malls: An enclosed mall may reopen but is limited to 50% of its legal occupancy capacity. Common seating areas, such as food courts, shall remain closed. Restaurants in food courts may operate on a carry-out basis. Play areas or playgrounds must remain closed. Social distancing, hygiene practices and other public health measures must be practiced.
Other Retail Establishments: All bookstores, clothing stores, shoe stores, jewelry stores, luggage stores, cosmetic, beauty, or perfume stores, florists, furniture and home furnishing stores, tobacco, cigarette, cigar or vaping stores, toy stores, gaming stores, music and instrument stores, movie stores, and adult entertainment stores may re-open. They are limited to 50% of their legal occupancy capacity and must practice social distancing, hygiene practices, and other public health measures.
School Start Date
Schools may start the 2020-21 school year earlier than the date of Aug. 23 set in Iowa law as long as the days scheduled before Aug. 23 are “extra” days and are excess to the required minimum number of 180 days.
COVID Federal Aid for Iowa Schools
The Iowa Department of Education today announced that the state has received over $71.6 million in federal relief for PK-12 schools through a fund to address costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amount is Iowa’s share of the more than $13.2 billion emergency relief provided in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
These funds will provide critical support for schools, especially as they develop plans for what a return to learning will look like in the fall. Schools can use this funding to address coronavirus-related challenges, including online learning support, professional development, educational technology, mental health services and services to support students with disabilities.
The application for school districts to apply for this funding will be available next week.