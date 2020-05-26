Iowa has had a law on the books for some time now, outlining the powers and duties the governor has during a state of public health disaster emergency. This is the first time it has been used and so all Iowans have had a front row seat to observe how the law works and should be thinking about changes that need to be made. Some parts of the law have worked well and some need improvement. I would like to discuss in this newsletter what I think needs to be improved.
Our public health disaster emergency law is outlined in Iowa Code sections 29C.6, 135.140, and 135.144. The governor has the power to proclaim a public health disaster emergency and in addition has certain powers during the period of the emergency. A public health disaster emergency is carefully defined and the coronavirus pandemic met that definition.
Provisions of the law have to address many types of possible health disasters. They include funding from the federal government to help with disaster expenses, mutual aid between states, funding to local governments to help them respond, removal of debris, temporary housing, evacuations, and routes of transportation. Those that were applicable to the current pandemic appeared to work fine.
Improvements need to be made, however, in the provision of our public health disaster emergency law allowing the governor to suspend or set aside any law that prevents, hinders, or delays necessary action to cope with the emergency. Our public health disaster emergency law is woefully lacking in protecting constitutional rights; it is in fact silent on that issue!
Our governor has done a good job, as she has looked out for public health and safety with much more regard for citizens’ rights, liberties, and freedoms than have other governors around the country. (Ex. Illinois, California, Washington, New Jersey, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin etc.) But for one person to have that much power over a governmental system as complex as state government is, is absolutely too much of a load for one person to carry, even in a public health disaster emergency. More input is needed from others on the governor’s decisions in an emergency like this.
Now the law says the legislature can only end the entire proclamation of a public health disaster emergency. The legislature is not allowed to pick out certain provisions of a governor’s proclamation and let the rest stand. The legislature’s power should not be just an “all or nothing” approach as it is now. The legislature should be able to “line item veto” provisions of a governor’s proclamation in a public health disaster emergency.
But what stands out most is that more protection needs to be put in our law for citizens’ freedoms under Article 1 which is the Bill of Rights in our Iowa Constitution (very similar to the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution) and under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Even in a public health disaster emergency, those rights and liberties should be respected. They can be curtailed but the government must show a “compelling interest” to do so and furthermore, the “least restrictive means” of achieving the government’s goal of health and safety should be used, as this is the legal standard for fundamental constitutional rights.
That means restrictions on rights cannot be any more burdensome than necessary. The “least restrictive means” was not used in the beginning. Thankfully, we had a governor that, in the obvious case of our First Amendment right of freedom of religion, rolled the initial shutdown of churches back to the place where it should be: allowing churches their 1st Amendment freedom to hold in-person services or not, and if they do, to implement health mitigation measures. Churches in other states like Virginia, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, California, and Washington were not so lucky. Our Founding Fathers singled out religion for special protection because it is related to freedom of conscience. It is not a second- class right and not another lifestyle choice or a hobby.
But there is more to be done, and so I would like to see added to our law: No right under the Bill of Rights or the 14th Amendment should be infringed and no church or business should be closed by government order without a compelling government interest and the least restrictive means of satisfying that government interest be used. In addition, the government cannot single out Bill of Rights/14th Amendment-protected activities (ex. religious activities or businesses) that do not apply to other activities, businesses, etc. or close some businesses and not others.
By shutting down businesses, we have shut down citizens’ livelihoods and made them dependent on government. This is more destructive than the virus. Obviously, first of all, this destroys our ability to provide for ourselves and families. As if that isn’t bad enough, it also subtly, quietly, and therefore deceitfully destroys people’s dignity and self-worth and damages our sense of personal responsibility and productivity. It forces us to trade freedom for security when we would never willingly choose that. And that puts us farther down the path to socialism and totalitarian rule. Those are modern-day words for slavery. This is not what our Founding Fathers came to America for and not what so many brave men and women fought and died for.
Furthermore, we have shut down our lifeblood businesses, our Mom and Pop’s, especially in the rural areas, in favor of our big chain store businesses! We are ruining our local economies and strengthening the chain giants by hurting their competition. This is exactly what we do not want to do!
I want to add this final thought: There should be no bailout of states by the federal government. Taxpayers in Iowa shouldn’t have to pay for the budget mismanagement of poorly run states.
More Re-Openings Announced
Governor Reynolds signed a new proclamation permitting summer school activities, including baseball and softball, to resume on June 1. And effective Friday, May 22, movie theaters (50% capacity), zoos, aquariums, museums, and wedding reception venues are permitted to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place. Swimming pools will also be permitted to reopen for lap swimming and swimming lessons.
Governor Reynolds also announced that next Thursday, May 28, bars and other alcohol-related establishments that have been limited to carryout and delivery will be permitted to reopen for indoor or outdoor seating. These establishments will follow the same public health measures that restaurants have been implementing for the past several weeks.