Usually by now, most election results have been determined, but right now a few races are still unknown. Among them are Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race, where Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks holds a razor-thin edge over Democrat Rita Hart. After a recount, Miller-Meeks had a six-vote edge on Hart.
Of course, the race uppermost on the minds of most people is the presidential race. President Trump has initiated lawsuits with charges that election fraud has been committed in numerous ways in several contested states. And the charges are far-reaching enough to be able to change the outcome of the election.
I remain hopeful that any fraud would be exposed by President Trump’s legal team and that the courts would have the courage to recognize the facts and rule according to the law. I would encourage us to not lose heart, but be patient and persevere and stand strong in prayer with President Trump and his legal team as they work through the court processes. It takes time: This is a marathon, not a sprint.
It is important to remember that media does not certify an election, but states do. And if the courts are asked to get involved, then they have a role to play. And per our Constitution, under certain circumstances, even Congress can play a role.
I also want to say there is no such thing as an “Office of the President-elect”. That is pretend, and it is deceitful to make that appearance.
Please join me in asking God for mercy on us, our nation and the world to hopefully give President Trump a victory.
Mask Mandate Q & A
I’m confused. My city/county already issued a mask mandate. So why is the governor issuing one? Iowa Code makes it clear that while the state is under a public health disaster emergency as we are now, the Governor and the Department of Public Health have broad legal authority to mandate health mitigation measures with the goal of slowing the transmission of the virus. This includes the ability to regulate businesses, travel and the wearing of masks.
According to the Attorney General, cities and counties do not have the authority under a public health disaster emergency to take these actions unless the governor grants it to them. And she has not done that. Therefore your city or county cannot require citizens to wear masks in the community. If your city or county has done that, it is illegal. The only exception is: Cities and counties can issue a mask mandate for their property or buildings. The only legal and enforceable mask mandate in the state of Iowa is the governor’s.
Can private business mandate face masks? Yes, a private business can require persons entering the business wear a face mask and can also require employees to wear them. A person who refuses to wear a mask can be denied entry to the business and can face legal action if they refuse to leave when asked. Private businesses will also have to adhere to the governor’s mandate and require masks if there are more than 15 people in their business.
Concluding Comments
I am definitely concerned about the increase in hospitalizations and the very real possibility our hospitals can become overwhelmed. This has been the concern from the beginning of the COVID emergency. While I am glad businesses and churches were not shut down, I am opposed to the mandates issued above because I don’t believe they will impact hospitalizations and besides that, they infringe on our freedoms. Regarding the mandate to reduce elective surgeries, I understand hospitals are already doing that on their own, so they don’t really need a mandate.
Here are some things we need to keep in mind that medical experts have told us: Now that the virus has been introduced, it will always be with us. We cannot isolate it and stick it back in the bottle, and send it back to the Wuhan lab. We have to accept the fact that a foreign country allowed a deadly disease to be unleashed on the whole world and it is here among us to stay. We will not be able to stop it. It will work its way through the population, mask or no mask, and eventually we will achieve herd immunity. As it does this we will have periods of outbreak and then it will recede. We are in a period of outbreak now. I say this because I hear from some an expectation that government can take care of this and stop the deaths and make it go away — and we cannot. We can only manage it the best we can, hopefully save some, and then of course, pray. We can encourage the development of medical treatments, vaccinations, and possible preventative measures and that is being done. But we should not think government will be able to stop it entirely.
And even though each death is very sad, we must remember that deaths from COVID are only a small fraction of 1% of Iowa’s population. Serious and deadly contagious diseases have been with us a very long time and we have never sought to mandate face masks for healthy people as a response. And we should not do so now.
Do face masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among healthy people in a non-hospital or non-nursing home setting? By healthy people I mean those with no symptoms and no underlying conditions that we know now make one susceptible to the virus. Evidence exists on both sides of that debate, some demonstrating it is beneficial and others showing it makes no difference or is even harmful. Since studies and medical experts conflict at this time regarding the safety and effectiveness of wearing a mask, I think it is better not to issue a public policy as personally invasive as a mask mandate is. Government should continue to make recommendations based on what the science is showing, doing the best we can with incomplete information we have at the time. At the same time we should continue to monitor studies being done on face masks to keep up-to-date with the best evidence from the world of science.
We should continue encouraging people to take personal responsibility as the governor has been doing. We should allow freedom for each person to decide this issue based on his own health and risk aversion and study of the issue. And people should continue to look out for and care for the health and safety of others. But liberty means each person should be able to consider all these factors and decide this issue for themselves.
Another thing to consider is that a mask mandate which is pretty far- reaching, quasi-bodily invasive, and skirts the edge of privacy rights is practically unenforceable, a fact which the governor has acknowledged. That only breeds disrespect for the law, which we do not need. It is what citizens hate from our government. We should have more liberty, not less.
I have also noticed this kind of invasive mandate breeds fear and distrust between people toward each other, not a good unintended consequence.
Government should not be violating citizens’ constitutional rights and liberties with further restrictions. Recommendations, Yes. Mandates, No. In 1793 in Philadelphia, yellow fever killed 10% of its population.
Constitutional rights were not upended over this but instead, even though it was a difficult time and there was suffering, people worked together to handle it the best they could with the medical knowledge they had. And we are no different: that is exactly what we have been doing as well. And, even though, there have been difficulties and many have experienced losses, it has been working.
Enough Iowans have followed the health mitigation measures strongly recommended by the governor over the past months that we have slowed the spread and, even though we have come close, we have kept our hospitals from being overwhelmed. At least so far…and we continue to pray.