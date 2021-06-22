I have received quite a few emails with questions about whether an employer can require an employee take a COVID-19 shot or wear a mask. In light of that I want to focus on questions dealing with these issues. I will use a Q & A format.
Can my employer force me to take the COVID-19 vaccine? The short answer is no. But there are some considerations.
State law: State law is silent on this issue. That means protections are not explicitly in place regarding this action. Defending yourself is more difficult as it would have to be done under general tort law regarding invasion of privacy and battery, which would have to be decided by the courts.
Federal law: Federal laws are stronger on protection for employees in this case. However, it is not clear cut. The strongest case can be made under federal law governing the FDA. It says that an “investigational product” under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) must be optional. The COVID-19 vaccines are considered “investigational products” under an EUA; they are not approved by the FDA because they have not been fully tested and approved for use and their benefits and risks are unknown. Therefore, an employee can legally refuse to take them. Any attempt to force an employee to take a COVID-19 vaccine is in violation of federal law.
Furthermore, federal law requires the employer to inform the employee of their right to accept or refuse the vaccine, the most current information about the vaccine and its benefits, risks, and known adverse effects, about the possible consequences of refusing the vaccine and about alternatives to the vaccine and their benefits and risks. This is known as your right to “informed consent."
A related issue is: Can my employer force me to wear a mask? The answer is not currently under federal law. This is the same issue as an employer forcing an employee to take the COVID-19 vaccine in that masks are also considered “investigational products” under EUA. Therefore they must be optional too. And like the COVID-19 vaccine, masks are considered not to be fully tested and their benefits and risks are considered unknown. State law is silent on this issue. That means protections are not explicitly in place regarding an employee being required by an employer to wear a mask.
When the law is silent, actions are allowed.
Can my employer fire me or take any other adverse action against me for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
This issue has yet to be decided by the courts. Lawyers disagree on it. However, the employer has to understand that if he fires his employee for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, he would be firing an employee for asserting a right guaranteed under federal law. It could be argued that this is closer to coercion than a choice. Knowing all this, an employer that would continue to require his employee to take the COVID-19 vaccine would be taking a considerable legal risk. The same applies if an employer tries to fire or take adverse action against an employee for not wearing a mask.
Can my employer subject me to special treatment, such as forcing me to work from home or work in separate areas or wear a mask should I refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
This issue would have to be decided by the courts and has not been addressed yet. However, as before, the employer has to understand that taking actions of this nature would appear to be punishing an employee for asserting a right guaranteed under federal law or attempting to force that employee into taking the vaccine against their will. An argument can be made that this would be a violation of federal law. Again, a legally risky move for an employer to make. And again, the same applies regarding masks.
My employer says the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) allows employers to require the COVID vaccine. Is that right?
Yes, but that’s not all that applies. Even though EEOC rules allow an employer to require an employee to take a COVID-19 vaccine, an employer is required to abide by all federal laws, not just EEOC rules. This is a case where federal laws and rules appear to be conflicting. That is why in the beginning I said federal law was not clear cut. This is an inconsistency that needs clarification.
Here are some questions employees can ask an employer who is pressuring them to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If I agree to receive a COVID-19 vaccine:
1. Does my employee health insurance plan provide coverage should I experience an adverse medical event from the shot?
2. Does my employee life insurance policy provide coverage in the event I die from the shot?
3. Do you provide workers’ compensation, disability insurance or other resources if I experience an adverse event and am unable to come to work for a period of time or am disabled for life?
4. Have you complied with federal law by providing me with the most current and up-to-date information about the shot and its benefits, risks, and known adverse effects, and about alternatives to the vaccine and their benefits and risks?
5. Are you aware no court has ever upheld an employer mandate for an EUA vaccine?
6. What is your plan to protect my personal medical information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), since you now know I will have taken the vaccine due to your requirement?
7. Are you aware that even though pharmaceutical companies that manufacture EUA vaccines have been protected by federal law from liability related to injuries or deaths from vaccines, employers who mandate vaccines on employees are not protected from liability?
8. Are you aware that employees can file a civil suit against you should they suffer an adverse medical event, death, or termination from their place of employment, due to taking the COVID-19 vaccine required by their employer?
My employer says that I am threatening the health of my co-workers because I refuse to wear a mask. What should I do?
Your employer is incorrect that the masks have been authorized by the FDA on the basis that they prevent the transmission of a virus like COVID-19.
The FDA explicitly says that a mask must not be “labeled in a manner that would misrepresent its intended use; for example, the labeling must not state or imply that it is intended for antimicrobial or antiviral protection or related uses or is for use such as infection prevention or reduction”.
Will the state be issuing vaccine passports?
No. The legislature passed a law explicitly prohibiting the state and any political subdivisions (counties, cities, etc.) from issuing vaccine passports that identify if a person has or has not had the COVID-19 vaccine. This does not stop doctors and pharmacists from keeping vaccine records, but does prevent official identification from being issued by the government.
Can I be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine?
In many cases, no. But in some cases, yes. Businesses and government entities are prohibited from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of entering the premises as a customer or citizen. However, there are exceptions for health care facilities, including but not limited to hospitals, nursing facilities, and doctor’s offices. And the law is silent on protection for employees regarding employers requiring them to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine. In these cases, they may ask for and even require proof of COVID-19 vaccination. We could not get the support necessary to put these protections in place.
Do I have to wear a mask on private property?
Counties and cities are prohibited from requiring masks on private property. The only time a mask would be required is if the owner of the property requires it.
When are people required to wear masks?
• If a private business requires a mask as a condition of entry.
• If a government building requires a mask as a condition of entry.
• If a healthcare facility requires a mask as a condition of entry.
Conclusion: I hope this clears up confusion about employer mandates regarding COVID-19 vaccines and masks. My main concern in this article is not about the safety or effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines or masks but rather the importance of employees being able to make the choice for themselves of whether or not to take the vaccine or wear a mask. I am opposed to these employer mandates and am working to ensure employees enjoy their health care freedoms. For further questions regarding these issues, visit: https://www.iafreedomviolations.com/.