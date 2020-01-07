I hope all of you enjoyed a very Merry Christmas with family and friends and are looking forward to a Happy New Year in 2020!
The 2019 legislative session is coming right up and starts on Jan. 13 and we are getting ready. It is truly an honor and a privilege to represent the folks of this district in the Iowa House. I am humbled by the trust that the voters have placed in me. I believe with your input and help we will be able to do some good things this year for the people of Iowa.
I am looking forward to seeing you at my town hall meetings, all of which will be held on Saturday mornings. These meetings are scheduled all over my district of Bremer County and northern Black Hawk County and are set as follows:
Saturday, Jan. 25 in Waverly at the city library from 10 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1 in Sumner at the city library from 9 to 10 a.m. and in Readlyn at the city library from 11 to noon.
Saturday, Feb. 8 in Denver at the community room from 9 to 10 a.m. and in Dunkerton at the city library from 11 to noon.
Saturday, Feb. 15 in Plainfield at the community room from 9 to 10 a.m. and in Frederika at the community room from 11 to noon.
Saturday, Feb. 22 in Janesville at city hall from 9 to 10 a.m. and in Tripoli at the city library from 11 to noon.
Backdrop for the Session
I look forward to working with the other members of the Iowa House and Senate and with Governor Reynolds. We will be building on last session in which we passed a number of common sense pieces of legislation related to balancing the budget, education, workforce (Future Ready Iowa) health care, mental health, taxpayer protection, protecting the life of the unborn, advancing Second Amendment rights, protecting student 1st Amendment rights, reform of the judicial nomination process, and many other areas.
Rep. Pat Grassley, who farms near New Hartford and is Sen. Chuck Grassley’s grandson, will begin as Speaker of the House. Rep. Matt Windschitl, a railroad switchman and gun shop owner from Missouri Valley begins as the House Majority Leader. Speaker Pro Tem is Rep. John Wills from Spirit Lake who is retired from the Iowa Army National Guard and is involved in water quality and conservation work. The House Majority Whip is Rep.
Mike Sexton of Rockwell City who both farms and runs an agricultural environmental business. Assistant leaders are Rep. Dan Huseman , a farmer from Aurelia, and Louie Zumbach, a farmer from Coggon, Rep. Holly Brink from Oskaloosa who works for AFLAC, and Rep. Jon Thorup from Knoxville who is a state trooper with the Iowa Highway Patrol.
I will continue in my post as Chair of the House Veteran Affairs Committee and working on behalf of the veterans in our state! I will also continue to serve on the House Education, Human Resources, and Public Safety committees.
Priorities for the Session
Balanced Budget – We will focus on balancing our budget just as we have done the past 7 years, keeping spending under control and making sure the budget is stable, predictable, and sustainable. We will basically manage the taxpayer money the same way you do your own budgets in your home or business. Guiding principles will be spending within our means, not using one-time money for ongoing expenses, not overcommitting and then wind up under-delivering, and not intentionally underfunding programs in order to be able to say we balanced the budget. Budget priorities will be education, Medicaid, public safety, skilled workforce, mental health, and soil conservation and water quality commitments. No matter what, there will be always be more needs and requests than the taxpayers for state government can fulfill.
K-12 Education — The legislature has continually made K-12 education funding a top priority for the state. Iowa is recognized as a leader in K-12 education funding, investing an additional $864 million since 2011. These investments have brought total annual spending on K-12 to nearly $3.3 billion, accounting for 45% of the state’s entire budget. (This doesn’t count property taxes which contribute another $1.9 billion). There is absolutely no truth to the charge we have cut education; that is fake news. Those that say that are never satisfied no matter how much money they are given. They ignore other demands on the state budget and the fact that taxpayers do not possess an endless supply of money.
Medicaid – This is no doubt the fastest growing area of the state budget, now exceeding $5 billion (includes federal dollars), accounting for approximately 18% of the budget. Just 15 years ago, one out of 11 Iowans were on Medicaid; now it is one out of five Iowans. There are two managed care companies (MCO’s) that administer the Medicaid program: Amerigroup and Iowa Total Care. I will assist any Medicaid member or provider that is still having issues navigating the managed care program. The MCO’s are contractors for the state and they should be held accountable if they are not fulfilling the obligations to the state and those they serve. Please contact me if I can assist in any way.
Taxes – We will also be looking to see if the second round of tax cuts passed as part of the Income Tax Reform of 2018 could possibly be enacted and if tax credits are doing the job they were intended.
Workforce – We will be working on more ways to strengthen our workforce, such as building on Future Ready Iowa which helps get young people into the workforce and focusing on job skill training for inmates being released from prison. With the Trump administration making it easier to implement work requirements for SNAP and Medicaid, we will also be looking at welfare reform to provide a way to strengthen our workforce. Demographics play a big part in this problem because if it were not for abortion we would have roughly between 40,000 – 60,000 more Iowans of working age available for those jobs that are looking for people. More incentives for housing for the workforce are also being looked at.
Child Care “Cliff Effect” – Some employees cannot take raises or promotions at their workplace because they would lose their child care assistance benefits. We are considering ways to restructure those benefits to encourage employees to take advantage of those career opportunities and get off state assistance.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) – EMS serving in rural Iowa are becoming crippled due to low reimbursement rates and fewer volunteers stepping up. We are considering options to put EMS on a path to viability in Iowa.
Broadband – We want to boost incentives to build out broadband services into rural areas as that is critical for the success of rural economic development.
Protect Life Amendment – In 2018 the Iowa Supreme Court struck down our 72-hour waiting period for abortion saying there is a fundamental right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution, effectively cutting off the Legislature’s ability to regulate it even allowing it up to “birth” day. This amendment would restore the ability of the legislature to regulate abortion.
Other — We still need to protect the rights of people to live and work according to their beliefs without fear of punishment by the government, which includes the 1st Amendment freedom of speech and religious freedom. We need to address the issue of pornography as it is totally pervasive now in society, especially on the internet, destroying children, marriages, and families virtually unhindered. We also need to remove gender identity from being a protected class in the Iowa Civil Rights Code as this does nothing to help those who struggle with sexual confusion but instead is providing the basis to threaten others’ privacy and safety. We need to expose our Regents university students to conservative perspectives on public policy issues, viewpoints which are sorely lacking in representation on campus.
I am looking forward to the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the coming legislative session.