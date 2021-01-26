Life Amendment: You don’t even have to be pro-life to support this constitutional amendment. It’s a separation of powers issue – between the legislative and judicial branches.
This amendment restores the right of the people through their elected representatives, not unelected judges, to make law regarding protections for unborn life. It does not ban abortion or change any current abortion laws. This is to correct a judicial overreach in 2018 where the courts “found” a right to abortion in the Iowa Constitution, something obviously not there. Without this amendment, the courts have blocked the legislature’s ability to put any restrictions at all on abortion.
Without this amendment the stage is set now to allow abortion up to “birth”day, and, in addition to that, to require taxpayers to fund it. It passed out of the House Judiciary Committee last week with my support.
“Second” Amendment: This is a constitutional amendment that guarantees the “right to keep and bear arms." We are safeguarding law abiding Iowans’ right to protect themselves, their families and their property.
Iowa is one of six states that does not have a “Second Amendment” in its state constitution, and we should have one. The strict scrutiny legal standard has been included in this amendment because courts have developed this standard of review in past decades to apply to fundamental rights to address the many infringements on fundamental rights that have been committed by governments over the years.
It passed out of the House Public Safety Committee last week with my support. Once this amendment passes the Senate, it will go on the ballot in 2022. If a majority of Iowans approve it, it will go into Iowa’s constitution.
School Choice Issues
The governor is highlighting a number of school choice issues for the legislature to consider and released them last week. The following are what we will be considering in the days ahead:
• Requiring schools to offer an in-person option for those parents who want their child to go back to school full time. This issue came up because, while most districts found ways to get students safely back to school full time, a few refused even at the urgent requests of working parents. This will ensure that every family that wants in-person learning will be able to get it.
• Eliminating “voluntary diversity plans”. Five Iowa schools (Waterloo, Davenport, Des Moines, West Liberty, and Postville) are allowed to deny open enrollment requests out of their district if it will cause them to fall below certain diversity quotas. This came up because a family wanted their child to attend in-person and was denied open enrollment for their child out of the district because the district had a voluntary diversity plan. These plans have denied families for many years the choice of what school to attend. The decision to open enroll out of a school district should be the parents’ decision. It should be available to all families and all students.
• Charter school system – This would allow a public school to partner with a private group to create a charter school that would be free from certain government regulations.
• Educational Savings Accounts – This would allow a certain per student funding amount to go to the school of the family’s choice for their student. Those eligible for this program would be those in the lowest achieving schools.
Details of these proposals by the governor will be examined more closely in the days ahead. The idea behind school choice is that more competition between schools helps make all schools better, thus raising the quality of education for all students. Iron sharpens iron.
At this point, my main reservation regarding these proposals is the daunting specter of future heavy-handed government regulation coming down on these private and charter schools, which I would not want to see. It has been difficult enough working to roll back regulations on the public schools, which I have been involved in regarding mandated state standards (Common Core, etc., which is one of the worst) and other issues. I would not want us to find ourselves in a position trying to roll back regulations on private and charter schools in the future.
Town Halls
Town hall meetings are coming up as follows with Senator Craig Johnson and myself:
Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 to 10 a.m. in Denver at the community room
Saturday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon in Frederika at the community room.
We are checking back with the other towns to see if their library or community buildings are able to offer in-person meetings. We will social distance and ask attendees to follow Department of Public Health recommendations as they are able. I look forward to seeing you soon.