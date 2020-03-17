In the past having a high-speed internet connection was considered a luxury. However, in today’s world it is a necessity – much like electricity became a necessity close to 100 years ago. In addition to funding the existing grant program (which will be passed in upcoming budgets), we have been working on a number of ideas to facilitate Iowan’s access – especially in rural areas – to high speed internet. In the past week, the House passed four pieces of legislation with broad bipartisan support.
Deploying broadband infrastructure is an integral part of expanding internet access. The businesses that do this work have to regularly calculate if there is sufficient return to justify new projects. For many areas of the state, especially those with a low population density, grants are an important part of making the math work and deploying broadband infrastructure into underserved areas across the state.
Iowa’s “dig once” policy would require the inclusion of broadband conduit (pipes which can be used to easily run fiber-optic communications cable) in the right of way during a road construction project. This would reduce the cost of getting internet to homes and businesses by up to 90%, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Grants used for deploying broadband and broadband infrastructure would be exempted from income calculations. The intent was never to tax broadband grants, and doing so only diminishes the effectiveness of the grant. This will help broadband grant recipients deploy their funds more effectively.
A feasibility study for the construction and installation of an internet exchange point (IXP) in Iowa will be conducted. An internet exchange point is a physical location through which internet infrastructure companies such as internet service providers connect with each other. Companies with a presence inside the IXP are able to shorten the route of internet traffic with other participating networks, which reduces latency (increases speed), improves round-trip time (another speed enhancement), and has the potential to reduce costs.
Currently all internet traffic in Iowa must leave the state (going through Chicago, Denver, or Dallas) before coming back to the user. Constructing an IXP would keep the internet traffic in Iowa, reducing the amount of time it takes for information to flow to and from the consumer and therefore have a positive economic development impact for our state.
Communities will be encouraged to streamline regulations and become “Broadband Forward” certified. Everyone likes certainty; this includes businesses looking to grow and expand. Communities will be able to receive the broadband forward designation by meeting criteria set by the IEDA.
Receiving “Broadband Forward” means communities are focused on developing broadband infrastructure and internet access.
Also a “Telecommuter Forward” designation would be available. This is for communities that support and promote the availability of telecommuting. The city must meet requirements set by the IEDA to receive the designation.
These pieces of legislation are not the end. We will continue working on additional ideas and legislation to provide every Iowan with access to dependable high-speed internet.
House passes more bills
Medical Cannabidiol: Expands the program to allow PAs, ARNPs and podiatrists to recommend medical cannabidiol oil (derivative of marijuana), besides just MDs and ODs. Adds the following conditions allowed to be treated with cannabidiol oil: severe, intractable autism with self-injurious or aggressive behaviors and PTSD. Caps the amount of THC (psychoactive ingredient that causes the “high”) in the cannabidiol oil at 4.5 grams per 90 days with two exceptions: 1) A person with terminal illness with less than one year to live as certified by their health care provider may have a higher dosage than 4.5 grams per 90 days and 2) a person whose doctor recommends a higher dosage than 4.5 grams per 90 days to treat the person’s debilitating medical condition as certified by the doctor. This bill followed the recommendations of the Medical Cannabidiol Board.
Physicians Assistants – This bill removes barriers for PAs to practice in Iowa, increasing patient access to care, attracting more PAs to Iowa and bringing the state in line with laws in surrounding states. Allow PAs to prescribe all medications for which they have the training or experience to prescribe. Allows supervision and scope of practice guidelines agreed-upon by medical doctors and PAs. Allows PAs to provide care and bill under Medicaid.
Child Care Assistance “Cliff Effect” — Some employees cannot take raises or promotions at their workplace because they would lose their child care assistance benefits. This bill restructures those benefits to encourage employees to take advantage of those career opportunities and get off state assistance, part of a welfare reform effort.
Pharmacy Benefit Managers – Pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) would be prohibited from a number of unfair business practices; this would especially benefit rural pharmacies. Included among its provisions are: requires PBMs to reimburse a pharmacy at least as much as it would reimburse its affiliate for the same drug and prohibits a PBM from retroactively reducing payment on a claim to a pharmacy after the date of payment for a clean claim.
City Police and Fire Health Benefits – Expands medical benefits and workmen’s compensation benefits for law enforcement and firefighters under the 411 pension system to make them the same as those under IPERS. The 411 pension system applies to cities over 8000. Retirement benefits and provisions under the 411 system remain the same.
Cyber Crime Investigation – A special unit for cyber crime (internet crime) investigation is created in the Department of Public Safety with special attention to address crimes involving child pornography.
Continuous Sexual Abuse – This bill creates the crime of “continuous sexual abuse of a child” where the offender commits 3 or more acts of sexual abuse with the same child. This is a Class B felony and the offender is put on the highest level of the sex offender registry.
Hemp: Prohibits smokable hemp, a plant related to marijuana. Allows for manufacturing sale, and transportation of hemp products if they contain no more than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive ingredient that causes a “high”).
Telehealth Payment – Requires health insurance companies to reimburse for services provided through telehealth at the same rate as services provided in person.
Insulin Out-of-Pocket Expense – Limits the amount charged to a patient receiving insulin to $100 per 30-day supply
Jury Lists – Allows the courts to draw up jury lists from the taxpayer rolls kept by the Department of Revenue. This is in addition to drivers license and voter databases which are currently allowed to be used to draw up jury lists. Certain information is required to be kept confidential.
Eluding Law Enforcement – Increases the penalties for a person convicted of eluding law enforcement more than one time.
Child Fatality Protocol – Requires DHS to convene a workgroup to develop a protocol for assisting a family in which there is an unexplained and unexpected child death and where there is a question of child abuse. This was an issue brought to me by a constituent that lost their 6-year old grandchild to an unexpected and unexplained death. I ran this bill on the floor and it received unanimous bipartisan support.
Organ Transplants for Persons with Disabilities – Prohibits discrimination by a health care provider against persons with disabilities in their request for an organ transplant
Adult Changing Stations – Requires DOT to install and maintain adult changing stations in rest areas throughout the state, thus increasing handicapped accessibility.
Correction on Drivers License bill from previous newsletter – Raises the age from 72 to 78 for drivers to be able to use online license renewal. After age 78 they have to go in person to get their license renewed.