This past week marked the 50th day of the 100-day legislative session. Debate is picking up in both chambers as the House and Senate work to advance priority legislation. Following are some of the many bills that passed the House this past week:
Mobile Barber Shops: This bill legalizes mobile barber shops. It arose out of an entrepreneurial barber in Waterloo who wanted to take his barbershop “on the road”.
Community College CTE Instructors – Allows more options for community colleges to hire CTE instructors; important because these are often hard-to-fill positions.
Privacy for Minor Victims of a Sex Offense – Raises the age to protect a child victim from identification from 14 to 18. Also protects the child victim’s identity in a civil case as well as in a criminal case.
Leashed Dog Retrieval – Allows a hunter to use a dog to track and retrieve wounded deer as long as the dog is leashed with a maximum of a 50-foot lead. Dog and hunter must be trained in deer blood tracking.
Drug & Alcohol Urine Tests – A person cannot use synthetic urine, urine additives, or the use of another’s urine to pass a drug or alcohol test.
Language Development for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children – Requires Department of Education to develop language development milestones for birth to age 8 and to provide parents with educators and materials to work with their deaf or hard-of-hearing children so that they can acquire language as near to the level of their hearing peers as possible.
Animal Cruelty – Allows veterinarians to report injury to an animal (other than livestock) where animal abuse is suspected and to cooperate with a law enforcement investigation without violating the rules regarding the confidentiality of the client-customer relationship.
Adoptive Parent Leave – An employer must treat an employee that adopts a child the same as the biological parent of a newborn in regards to employment policies, benefits, and protections, such as granting leave time.
Lawsuits Against a City or a County – If a lawsuit challenges the legality of a city or county ordinance, the loser of the lawsuit must pay attorney fees and court costs. This arose out of an ordinance by the city of Waterloo requiring private employers to eliminate questions about a prospective employee’s criminal background (ban the box). This action by the city was a clear violation of state law.
Human Trafficking Prevention Training – Hotels and motels are encouraged to complete and certify to the Department of Public Safety that they have completed human trafficking prevention training. Public funds will only be used at lodging facilities that have completed this training.
House and Senate Finalize K-12 Education Funding
This past week, the House and Senate split the difference in their K-12 funding proposals and finalized K-12 funding for the upcoming school year. Iowa’s schools will receive almost $100 million in new money for the 2020- 21 school year, with additional resources specifically targeted towards critical needs like rural school transportation costs and per pupil equity.
The agreement breaks down as follows:
Supplemental State Aid: $85.57 million
Rural Transportation: $7.65 million
Per Pupil Equity: $5.8 million
TOTAL: $99.02 million
Since 2011, including this upcoming year’s amount, state investment in Iowa’s schools will have grown to an all-time high of nearly $3.4 billion annually, an increase of almost $1 billion over the last decade.
Coronavirus Update for Iowa
In January, the U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency to aid healthcare providers in responding to a global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) respiratory illness. Upon declaring a public health emergency, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) began working with its public and private partners to prepare plans and procedures in case they should be needed.
While most COVID-19 cases are associated with travel to or from China, person-to-person spread is now being reported in other places, including Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. (Editor's note: This column was written before the state announced three presumptive positive cases in Johnson County on Sunday.) For the general public, who are unlikely to be exposed to the virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low. According to IDPH, the risk of influenza is much higher than the risk of coronavirus.
If you are concerned about coronavirus, please check this IDPH website (https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus) as it will be updated frequently. This website includes guidance for businesses, schools, health care facilities, and long-term care facilities.
Prevention of coronavirus is the same as any other respiratory illness (like flu):
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow
• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
• Contain germs by staying home when ill
• The CDC does not recommend face masks for the general public
The Centers for Disease Control has issued several travel alerts for areas affected by coronavirus.
If you have any questions regarding coronavirus, contact your local county public health agency.