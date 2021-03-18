H.R. 1 would federalize and micromanage the election process administered by the states, imposing unnecessary, unwise and unconstitutional mandates on the states and reversing the decentralization of the American election process, which is essential to the protection of our liberty and freedom.
It would implement, nationwide, the worst changes in election rules that occurred during the 2020 election and go even further in eroding and eliminating basic security protocols that states have in place.
The bill would interfere with the ability of states and their citizens to determine the qualifications and eligibility of voters, to ensure the accuracy of voter registration rolls, to secure the fairness and integrity of elections, to participate and speak freely in the political process and to determine the district boundary lines for electing their representatives.
What H.R. 1 would do to change Iowa election law:
1. Allow individuals to vote without an ID; instead, they just sign a statement saying they are who they say they are
2. Mandates universal national mail-in balloting
3. Legalizes full ballot harvesting nationwide
4. Implement automatic voter registration (no check to verify ID or residency, big loophole for multiple or duplicate registrations of the same individuals)
5. Implement online voter registration (how to verify ID or residency?, big loophole for hackers and cyber criminals)
6. Require states to count ballots cast by voters outside of their assigned precinct
7. Prevent election officials from checking the eligibility and qualifications of voters and from removing ineligible voters
8. Requires 16- and-17-year-olds to be allowed to register to vote
9. Public funds for candidates; forces citizens to fund candidates whose views they oppose
10. Expand regulation of campaigns and political activity and political speech; groups that speak about public policy issues would be forced to file reports with the federal government; groups in violation subject to investigation and possible criminal and civil penalties; (these regulations violate first Amendment free speech rights, protect incumbents and reduce accountability of politicians to the public)
11. Require states to give all felons voting rights, whether they have paid restitution to victims or not
12. Transfers power to draw congressional districts from states to “independent” commissions whose members are unaccountable to voters, mandates inclusion of illegals in the count for redistricting
Please contact Sen. Grassley at 202-224-3744 and Sen. Ernst at 202-224- 3254 to register your opposition to this bill. It will ruin free and fair elections.