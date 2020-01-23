As I begin this legislative session, I am always reminded that it is truly an honor and a privilege to represent the folks of this district in the Iowa House.
The first week is filled with greeting and renewing relationships with legislators, most of whom I hadn’t seen since last spring. On Monday, Rep. Pat Grassley was officially installed in his new position as Speaker of the House.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her Condition of the State speech in which she laid out her priorities for this new session. On Wednesday, we heard from Acting Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court David Wiggins (who is replacing Chief Justice Mark Cady who passed away in November and who is himself retiring in March) on the state of the Judiciary. On Thursday, we heard from the Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell, who spoke of the strong readiness of the soldiers and airmen of the Iowa National Guard to serve on missions abroad and at home. There are currently only 100 guardsmen deployed but next year 2000 guardsmen are expected to be deployed.
Highlights from Governor Reynolds’ Speech
Budget – The governor’s budget proposes to spend $8.1 billion from the General Fund in FY 2021. That is 98% of the ongoing revenue expected for FY 2021, which is $8.2 billion.
K-12 Funding — Governor Reynolds has proposed increasing funding for Iowa’s K-12 education system by $103 million. The vast majority of this amount — $89.6 million – would be provided to school districts through a 2.5% increase in Supplemental State Aid for Schools. Under the governor’s budget, the state would provide districts with a total of $24 million in school transportation funding.
Medicaid — In Fiscal Year 2021, the state will spend a total of $1.594 billion from the General Fund on the Medicaid program. This amount would have been significantly higher, if not for continued improvement in how much the federal government puts in to the program. The governor’s budget provides increases in reimbursement rates for nursing homes, HCBS waiver homes, substance abuse treatment providers, adult and children’s mental health services, and expansion of telehealth services. One key item that is not included is any adjustment in the per member/per month rates paid to the managed care companies for the Medicaid program. Rates for the next fiscal year have yet to be negotiated. Additional funds may be needed at some point if the adjustment calls for higher rates for this.
Invest in Iowa Act – This proposal from the governor has several goals:
• Funding the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust
• Reducing income tax rates on Iowans
• Reducing property taxes on Iowans
• Creating a sustainable funding source for mental health reforms
• The net effect is to be a tax decrease on Iowans
The Invest in Iowa Act raises the state sales tax by 1 cent, from 6% to 7% (8% if you include the SAVE penny). This triggers the Iowa Water and Land Legacy constitutional amendment voted by the people of Iowa in 2010. This amendment said that the first three-eighths of that increase goes into the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund for the preservation of natural resources. The remainder of the penny (five-eighths) is deposited into the General Fund.
To offset the large revenue increase in the General Fund that would come from this increase in the sales tax, the governor proposes reducing personal income tax rates beginning on Jan. 1, 2021. This further income tax cut is in addition to the income tax cuts approved by the legislature and signed by Governor Reynolds in 2018.
The governor also proposes to eliminate one of the two income tax cut triggers approved in 2018. The requirement that the state experience at least 4% revenue growth prior to additional tax cuts from going into effect is eliminated. This would assure that the “second round” tax cuts approved in 2018 would go into effect.
Furthermore, the state assumes additional funding responsibility in the amount of $80 million for mental health services by lowering the county mental health property tax levy. Counties would be providing less funding to mental health. Under her plan, counties will only be allowed to levy up to $12.50 per $1,000 of valuation for mental health services. This would shift most of the burden of funding mental health services off of property taxpayers and on to all Iowans.
The governor’s goal is that, even though there would be a sales tax increase, that the reductions in property taxes and income taxes would more than offset it so that the net effect would be a reduction in taxes on Iowans.
This is an ambitious plan that has several moving parts that are all dependent on the others which makes the discussion complex. This will take a significant amount of time this session and will be vetted thoroughly using a transparent process.
Higher Education – Under the governor’s proposal funding for state universities under the Board of Regents, community Colleges, and the Iowa Tuition Grant program would also receive an increase in FY 2021. Funding to the three state universities would be increased by $15.4 million, with Iowa receiving a $6.3 million increase, Iowa State receiving a $5.7 million increase, and UNI getting an additional $3 million. The community colleges are recommended to receive an increase of $5.2 million. Students at Iowa’s independent colleges would benefit from a $1.2 million increase to the Iowa Tuition Grant program.
Future Ready Iowa – This governor-initiated program for workforce training will receive additional funds in FY 21. Governor Reynolds’s budget would provide $15.8 million to the College Student Aid Commission to fund the Last-Dollar Scholarship program. This is an increase of $2.8 million over this year’s levels.
Broadband – Governor Reynolds’ budget proposes $15 million of funding in FY 2021 for grants to expand access to high speed internet service in underserved areas of Iowa.
Protect Life Amendment — During her speech, Governor Reynolds expressed support for amending the Iowa Constitution to clarify a recent Iowa Supreme Court decision that cut off the legislature’s ability to regulate abortion. Without this amendment there is nothing to prevent taxpayer- funded abortion or even allowing abortion up to “birth” day.
Felon Voting Rights — As part of her Second Chance agenda, Governor Reynolds renewed her call to pass a constitutional amendment that will restore voting rights to convicted felons who have completed their sentences. Last session the House passed this amendment, but it did not advance in the Senate.
Occupational Licensing Reform – Iowa is the 12th most broadly and onerously licensed state in the country, according to a recent study. The cost to individuals and to the creation of jobs makes getting a license a barrier to entry for too many people, especially ex-inmates once they are released from prison. The governor wants to remove barriers and cut out regulations where needed while still ensuring that people are well-qualified to work in an occupation and are providing safe and effective goods and services.
There is plenty to consider and I look forward to getting your input on these issues as session moves forward.