This past week, the legislature resumed session that was suspended in mid- March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the lateness in the year, the legislature will consider only a part of all the policy bills that would otherwise be considered in a normal session. Also, the legislature must pass a FY 21 budget.
COVID-19 Liability Protections Passes the House
As mentioned in last week’s newsletter, it is essential to re-opening Iowa’s economy to provide protection from liability related to COVID-19 for employers, health care providers, schools, churches, non-profits, or any legal entity.
We need to make the legal environment safe enough for them to open up. This applies to these entities who are doing the best they can to deal with a public health disaster emergency by following guidance and implementing reasonable health mitigation measures, so they have a limited immunity and are not subject to legal liability for claims by employees, clients, customers or participants regarding a “lack of protection” in the workplace, hospital, church or school, etc.
There should not be frivolous lawsuits or costly or unnecessary litigation from claims related to coronavirus. Common sense and science tell us that even with the best mitigation measures in place, germs have a way of getting past all that. This will help Iowa’s economy reopen and recover much quicker.
This legislation is perfectly clear that there is no blanket immunity. It only helps those individuals who did the right thing and took reasonable precautions in a time of crisis. Those who failed to reasonably protect workers and consumers and keep them safe during the pandemic are not offered these protections. Those who chose to be negligent or reckless or intentionally tried to harm others are not offered these protections either.
Everyday Iowans and small businesses who re-structured their businesses and helped produce and supply PPE, disinfectant, and cleaning supplies are also protected under this legislation. These citizens should not be punished for assisting their fellow Iowans during an unprecedented crisis.
This legislation is only intended to protect those people who acted responsibly during the COVID-19 emergency.
Other Legislation Passed by the House
EMS – The House passed a major EMS bill. It does the following:
1) Counties can declare EMS an essential service in their county with voter approval required at the next election.
2) A county that declares EMS an essential service can pass by resolution a property tax and/or an income surtax
3) Removes the 5-year sunset (no longer requiring voters to re-approve EMS every 5 years) if a county adopts EMS as an essential service, so a community can be secure in investing in an EMS program
4) Establishes a reverse referendum, which is a taxpayer protection measure, which allows voters to gather a petition to put EMS as an essential service on the ballot again should they want to reconsider it.
5) Requires a county that adopts EMS as an essential service to create an EMS Advisory Council to guide the EMS coordination in the county.
6) Allows counties to enter into 28E agreements with other entities than just counties
7) EMS can provide its own training in-house. Currently only Iowa college and hospitals can do EMS training.
8) A “Length of Service” Award is created for volunteer firefighters and EMS providers.
Empower Rural Iowa 2.0 (Broadband) – The state will create a more accurate and up-to-date map of underserved areas. State and federal money now available for grants for unserved and underserved areas. The movement of so much activity online during the COVID pandemic underscores the need for internet access. Broadband has become as important now as electricity was 100 years ago. We are making a concerted effort to reach everyone, no matter how rural or remote.
Felon Voting Rights – One of Governor Reynolds’ top priorities is a constitutional amendment to automatically restore voting rights for convicted felons once they have served their sentences. Currently, felons must make application to the governor to have their voting rights restored. Last year the House passed this bill. We also passed a separate bill outlining which felons would qualify: a) Must complete their sentence, b) Must not have convictions under chapter 707 – Homicide and related crimes, child endangerment resulting in a death, or 1st degree election misconduct, and c) Must have paid all restitution owed to a victim. All of this only goes into effect if the felon voting rights amendment gets through the process and is approved by a vote of the people.
Department of Agriculture Bill – Establishes a special criminal trespassing charge dealing with food operation. A food operation trespass is committed when a person enters or remains on the property of a food operation without proper consent. Also covers procedures dealing with abandoned animals; Outlines procedures the Dept. of Agriculture (IDALS) would use if there was interference with official acts carried out in controlling the spread of a disease among livestock; Covers procedures for handling of feral swine (swine running at large).
School Telehealth – Allows schools to provide teleconferencing set-up for mental health services so students can meet over video with their mental health provider in privacy (with no school personnel present). A student having their counseling session at school helps keep the student from losing valuable class time going to and from in-person appointments. This part of the bill I was supportive of as long as the student already had an established patient/provider relationship with the counselor.
The part of the bill that was problematic was the bill’s giving the school a too prominent role in providing a mental health counselor to conduct behavioral health screenings of students. A behavioral health screening is an assessment to determine if a person has mental health issues. This goes too far in infringing on the parent’s area of responsibility for their child. It is the role of the parents to be the primary overseer for the mental health of their child. Schools have a secondary and supporting role alongside the parents.
That said, the school should provide input on what they see the child needs and can assist the parent in finding an appropriate mental health services if requested. But other than that, mental and behavioral health is primarily a family affair. It involves areas of a child’s life that are the primary responsibility of the parent: attitudes, motivations, beliefs, mindset, personality and family life.
As we think about the school providing behavioral health screenings for students, how will we answer these questions: Who determines which students are screened (tested)? What criteria will be used to determine which students to screen? Who will decide the criteria? Things get pretty sticky when schools start wading into areas belonging to parents. I have heard complaints for many years from both citizens, teachers, and schools that they are being asked to do more and more of the parents’ job. This bill takes us farther down that road.
“Iowa Medal of Honor” Highway – New designation for Highway 20 to honor veterans. Signs to be paid for by the American Legion. This is part of an American Legion effort to have Highway 20 so named in all the states from coast to coast.
“Flying our Colors” License Plate – Authorizes a special motor vehicle license plate with red, white, and blue with eagle in the center. Funds from fees to be used for flood mitigation.