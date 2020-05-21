In mid-March the Iowa legislature suspended its session as a precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19. At that time little was known about the activity of the coronavirus other than that it was highly contagious and those who contracted it would likely end up hospitalized and fighting for their lives.
Prior to leaving, the legislature passed a bipartisan plan that stabilized the state budget, ensured continuation of essential government services, and provided Governor Reynolds with additional tools to manage the disease outbreak.
In recent weeks, the situation in Iowa, and much of the country, has significantly improved. The goal of keeping hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID patients has largely been met. Iowans for the most part, have practiced social distancing and other hygiene mitigation measures as directed by the Dept. of Public Health to aid in meeting this goal.
Average daily positive COVID tests are decreasing, the number of Iowans hospitalized by COVID is stabilizing, and testing is ramping up significantly. It is now known that 80% of those with positive cases of the virus have no symptoms or mild symptoms. It is also now known that those who struggle the most with this virus are the elderly, the immune- compromised and those with underlying health conditions. Efforts have now turned towards protecting them and getting everyone else back to work and other normal activities.
Governor Reynolds has taken significant steps to reopen our communities and economy so Iowans can get back to normal life. I applaud her action and know it is vitally necessary as even these couple of months of closures have inflicted serious damage to citizens’ rights, freedoms, and livelihoods. I am hearing from many folks the same thing. Iowans are eager to get back to their loved ones, work, church, school, and social lives as soon as possible.
So now it’s time for the legislature to get back to Des Moines and complete our work. The legislature will reconvene on Wednesday, June 3rd at 9 am. I will work to address as many priorities as possible and pass a conservative and responsible state budget plan.
To protect the health and safety of everyone in the Capitol building since it is a crossroads going out to all areas of the state, additional precautionary protocols will be implemented when the legislature reconvenes. Additionally, all House committee meetings as well as the regular chamber debates will be live streamed so that Iowans can follow legislative business and ensure transparency.
Current Status of Re-Opening Iowa
The public health disaster emergency is in effect until May 28th. Governor Reynolds last week opened up additional businesses statewide. Since there have been so many changes the past two months, below is a summary of where things stand now as of May 16:
The following businesses will be able to reopen STATEWIDE if they open at 50% legal capacity and practice social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures as of May 15: Restaurants, Social & Fraternal Clubs (ex. American Legion posts) (Self-service prohibited; Seated parties no larger than 6); Fitness Centers; Malls (Common seating & play areas prohibited); Other Retail Establishments that have previously been closed; Salons & Barber Shops (By Appointment Only); Libraries.
The following businesses will be able to reopen STATEWIDE and practice social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures as of May 15: Medical Spas, Tanning Facilities, Massage Therapy Establishments, and Tattoo Establishments; Campgrounds; Racetracks (including horse and dog races) (No spectators); Drive-in Theaters; Farmers Market (Vendors can only sell farm products and food, common seating & live entertainment are prohibited); Auctions (10 people or less, except livestock auction which may have up to 25 people)
The following businesses will continue to be closed STATEWIDE until May 28: Bars (Continue to serve drive-thru and carry-out); Theaters; Casinos and Gaming Facilities; Senior citizen & Adult Daycare Facilities; Amusement Parks (Including bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades); Museums, aquariums, and zoos; Indoor and outdoor skating rinks and parks; Playgrounds; Swimming Pools; Door-to-Door Sales.
Mass Gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited until May 28. Below are some exceptions and other important specifics:
• Spiritual and religious services are NOT prohibited for any number of people but social distancing and other health mitigation measures are required.
• Wedding and funeral ceremonies are NOT prohibited for any number of people (same mitigation measures as churches), but wedding receptions shall not have more than 10 people.
• Gatherings of more than 10 inside parked vehicles shall not be considered a gathering of more than 10 people as long as everyone remains in their vehicles.
• Planned large gatherings and events must be cancelled or postponed until after termination of this disaster.
Voting in the June Primary
With the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern when decisions were made by the Secretary of State and auditors, Iowans are encouraged to vote by mail from their own homes in the upcoming June 2 primary election. You can do this by downloading an absentee ballot request form and mailing it into your local County Auditor’s office (request forms must be received by the Auditor by May 22). Once the Auditor receives your request, they will mail your official voting ballot. Fill it out and return it as soon as possible to ensure it arrives on time and your vote is counted.
As always, you’ll continue to be able to cast your ballot and vote on Election Day at a polling station. However, some counties have reduced the number of polling locations to protect their poll workers and voters. Be sure to double check your polling site before leaving and expect the possibility of longer than usual wait times in line as, also, polling sites will be implementing health mitigation measures that may slow the voting process.
Just to be clear, this wholesale use of voting by mail for this primary was only adopted in light of the coronavirus pandemic and decisions had to be made weeks ago when less was known. Looking ahead, I am not supportive of vote-by-mail policies that have recently been “talked up” for the general election in November. They are too susceptible to fraud and put at risk the integrity of our election process.
Keep Updated: For more detailed information and guidance on the coronavirus emergency in Iowa, go to this website: https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/.
More information on assistance for small business can be found at IowaBusinessRecovery.com.
Gov. Reynolds is holding regular press conferences to keep the public informed on the state’s response. These press conferences are held at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. You can watch on the Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IAGovernor/
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.