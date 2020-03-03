Following are the bills that passed the House this past week:
2nd Amendment Preemption Bill: County courthouses would be prohibited from establishing gun-free zones in the areas the county controls, unless they screen those entering for possession of firearms and provide armed security personnel. The Judicial Branch would continue to be responsible for the security of the parts of the courthouse they occupy. The prohibition on cities and counties concerning regulating firearms extends to firearm accessories as well. This was to address the issue that some cities recently attempted to regulate firearms accessories. Some communities had been imposing heavy burdens on current shooting ranges and preventing the opening of others without good cause. This bill additionally provides that shooting ranges can continue to open and operate free from unreasonable standards.
University of Iowa Medical & Dental Schools: The U of I medical and dental schools would be required to have 75% of their admitted students be from the state of Iowa or have an Iowa connection. Currently it is around 62%. Since the University of Iowa is a taxpayer-funded school and exists to serve the citizens of Iowa, this is a good way to encourage medical professionals that are needed in Iowa to stay in Iowa. Medical students with ties to the state are more likely to stay in Iowa, work in Iowa, pay taxes in Iowa, and raise their families in Iowa. There is no guarantee that students from any other state will remain here following graduation.
Medical Residencies - Medical residencies receiving funding under the state grants program must give priority to applicants from Iowa who want to practice in rural Iowa and they must do rotations in rural areas in psychiatry, OBGYN, family medicine, internal medicine, and emergency medicine. Again, another way to encourage medical professionals to stay in Iowa.
“Lemonade Stand” Bill: Prevents local governments from enacting policies that discourage food stands run by minors. We should be encouraging our children’s entrepreneurial spirit, not crushing it.
Microchip Bill: Prohibits employers from requiring employees to have a microchip or other device implanted into the employee’s body.
Five Veterans Bills: Requires veterans military property tax exemption information and disabled veteran property tax credit information to be kept confidential; Requires the County Veteran Service Officer to sign off before a military property tax exemption is given; A department of county government cannot charge the County Veteran Service Officer for making copies related to veterans’ benefits; Removed some red tape for admission to the Iowa Veterans Home; Added the Coast Guard and the Space Force to the other branches of service regarding employment benefits due military members who are called up to active duty
Drivers License: After age 72, your driver's license time period goes from two years to six years.
Trout Fishing License: A lifetime trout fishing license is created for seniors 65 and older.
Shared Parenting: The old term “visitation time” is changed to “parenting time”. This is to reflect the fact that parents aren’t just “visiting” their children, they are also parenting them during that time.
Human Trafficking and Trucking: A person convicted of human trafficking is also under a lifetime ban from receiving a CDL (Commercial Drivers License).
Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
There has been a growing concern through Iowa, especially in rural counties and communities, about the access to emergency medical services. I have heard about this issue regularly through the years from constituents. A common misconception is that emergency medical services are considered an essential service under the Iowa Code. They are not.
However, it is currently an option for counties to choose to make it an essential service. Under current law, county supervisors may offer for voter approval a local option income surtax or an additional property tax.
Additionally, if it is considered an essential service, it has to be re-approved every five years.
Legislation being considered makes significant changes to the emergency medical services chapter (IA Code 422D). The first change that it makes is that it allows the county board of supervisors to declare EMS an essential service without calling for an election to approve this decision. EMS advocates believe that this will greatly reduce the burden and cost of declaring EMS an essential service.
This bill also gets rid of the five-year sunset that required the voters to re- approve emergency medical services. This gives the voters the option to end EMS as an essential service only under a reverse referendum. EMS advocates have complained that they are uncomfortable purchasing equipment if after only five years the service could not be renewed.
A new requirement under this bill is that a county that adopts EMS as an essential service shall create an EMS Advisory Council to develop how the EMS program will be structured and work throughout the county. Current law only allows counties to enter into 28E agreements with other counties. This bill removes that barrier and allows counties to enter into 28E agreements with other entities besides just counties.
Currently, in the Health and Human Services Budget there is $303,000 that is appropriated to the Emergency Medical Services Fund. The money is divided equally amongst the counties. Also, Iowa Code lays out an enumerated list of items that these funds could be spent on. This bill changes that to include any operational cost.
In addition to the above-mentioned changes to emergency medical services, there is another bill that appropriates the revenue from sports gambling (estimated between $2-3 million) to the Emergency Medical Services Trust Fund.
Also, there is a bill that increases the Volunteer Firefighter and Volunteer EMS Personnel, and Reserve Peace Officer Tax Credit from $100 to $200.
All of these bills have not yet passed the House but are being considered.