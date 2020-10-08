The Sept. 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg opens up a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. This turn of events shortly before the presidential election brings to front and center once again how important the issue of judge selection for our courts is and how much an election matters to determine the future of our nation.
Some are saying the nomination and confirmation process for a new Supreme Court justice should wait until after the election as was done in 2016 when a vacancy opened up due to Justice Antonin Scalia’s death that year. But as Sen. Chuck Grassley has explained so well, 2016 was a year when the presidency and the Senate were held by opposite parties (Obama as a Democrat and the Republicans held the Senate). This year is different. The presidency and the Senate are held by the same party, the Republicans. So the nomination and confirmation processes should move forward.
President Trump has named an outstanding nominee in Judge Amy Coney Barrett, saying she is “a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution.” Her own words say it all: “I love the United States and the United States Constitution. I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court.” I hope she is confirmed.
Judge Barrett is known to be a conservative jurist, a strict constructionist, an originalist, who adheres to the Constitution and the law when issuing rulings and avoids judicial activism, that is, legislating from the bench. We need more of that on the Supreme Court!
Judge Amy Barrett was a professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School and fairly recently was vetted and confirmed as a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017. Her record since that time demonstrates a clear and consistent conservative approach. She has also clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, also a conservative jurist.
As a wife and a mother currently raising seven children, she brings a healthy dose of reality to her perspective on the law. Two of her children she and her husband adopted from Haiti. Their youngest has Down’s syndrome, a condition about which they learned during pregnancy but chose to continue the pregnancy.
Some on the left are saying Judge Barrett should be disqualified because of her strong Catholic faith and beliefs and because of her pro-life stance. Interesting that they never felt Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be disqualified because of her Jewish faith and her strong women’s rights activism. This type of religious bigotry should have no place in the vetting of a Supreme Court nominee.
Iowa’s two senators, Sen. Grassley and Sen. Ernst, have spoken highly of Judge Barrett’s nomination, expressing hope that the ugly, disrespectful, and unfair behavior displayed by the left will not be repeated this time. The next few weeks should prove interesting.
Iowa Briefs
Derecho Damage: The USDA estimates that 550,000 acres of Iowa corn will not be harvested this fall due to damage caused by the Aug. 10 derecho that swept across the state. The value of the lost corn crop is estimated at around $344 million. The soybean crop was largely unaffected.
EMS Funding: Through legislation passed EMS recently received an additional $17 million to 61 EMS locations in Iowa. The deadline for eligible EMS providers to apply for these supplemental payments in the current fiscal year is Nov. 30. Learn more about it at https://dhs.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2160-MC-FFS_GEMTUpdates.pdf?090120201947.
FY20 Budget Surplus: Governor Reynolds announced that the state finished Fiscal Year 2020 with a budget surplus of $305.5 million. This comes as the state closes the books on Fiscal Year 2020, which ended on June 30. According to the Department of Management, General Fund revenue grew by 1 percent during the fiscal year. This growth came in the midst of a global pandemic which shut down significant parts of the Iowa economy for nearly 2 months.
Updated Guidance on Students Quarantine: The Iowa Department of Public Health in conjunction with the Department of Education is making a change on quarantine recommendations for students that have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.
Close contacts of COVID-positive cases will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days if a face covering was worn consistently and correctly by the positive case and close contacts. The positive case must isolate. The close contacts should self-monitor.
Students currently in quarantine may be released from quarantine if a face covering was worn consistently and correctly by the positive case and close contacts during exposure.
If the positive case wore a face covering, but close contacts did not, those close contacts must be quarantined. If the positive case did not wear a face covering, close contacts must quarantine whether or not they wore a face covering.
Where Iowa Ranks
Iowa One of the Safest States: According to WalletHub, Iowa is one of the safest states in entire country! https://wallethub.com/edu/safest- states-to-live-in/4566/ Let’s keep it that way! Fund the police!
Iowa in the Top 5 for Middle Class: The U.S. News and World Report ranks Iowa as a top 5 state for the middle class! https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/slideshows/10-best-states-for- the-middle-class?slide=9
Iowa Ranks Fourth for Health Care: Recently, the Commonwealth Fund ranked Iowa 4th in the nation for health care! Iowa’s ranking moved up one spot from 2019. They measured prevention and treatment, access and affordability, and avoidable use and cost. To learn more about Iowa’s 2020 ranking, click https://2020scorecard.commonwealthfund.org/files/Radley_State_Scorecard_2020.pdf.
Iowa Sixth Fastest Economic Recovery: This was based on measuring Iowa’s drop in unemployment claims. https://iowacapitaldispatch.com/briefs/new-claims-for-unemployment- benefits-drop-in-iowa-after-a-recent- spike/?fbclid=IwAR08RA_LYHd7YEMjlCDCJijEadg0oSt9EusxQUPZl_TR E6CAemtHa4-EZig