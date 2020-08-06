Regarding In-Person and Online Learning: Recently Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation regarding the reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Both the Legislature and the governor are in agreement that reopening schools and providing instruction to students in-person is the expected and preferred means of instruction for this coming school year. According to Department of Education guidelines based on the law, at least half of school instruction within a two-week period must be in-person in a public health disaster emergency.
However, the governor states in her new proclamation, in accordance with recent legislation passed governing schools re-opening during a public health disaster emergency, that schools can provide instruction primarily through remote-learning opportunities (online) only if one of the following circumstances is met:
1) A parent or guardian voluntarily selects the remote learning opportunity; or
2) The department, in consultation with the Department of Public Health, approves of the temporary move to primarily remote learning for an entire building or district because of public health conditions; or
3) The school, in consultation with state and local public health, determines that individual students or classrooms must temporarily move to primarily remote learning; or
4) A school chooses to temporarily move to online learning because of severe weather instead of taking a snow day.
Most school districts’ plans remained little affected by the governor’s proclamation, but some schools may have to adjust the Return-to-Learn plans. Schools should make changes as soon as possible and before classes resume to provide students and parents with as much certainty as possible.
Over the past weeks, schools have been preparing to move to any one of three types of learning environments at any point during the school year: in-person, online, or a hybrid of the two.
Several medical groups are promoting the idea that it is safe for schools to reopen:
On June 29, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) representing 67,000 pediatricians emphasized the importance of in-person school. Dr. Sean O’Leary who helped write the AAP’s recommendation on returning to in-person school told the New York Times, “As pediatricians, many of us have recognized already the impact that having schools closed even for a couple months had on children. At the same time, a lot of us are parents.
We experienced our own kids doing online learning. There really wasn’t a lot of learning happening. Now we’re seeing studies documenting this. Kids being home led to increases in behavioral health problems. There were reports of increased rates of abuse.”
He added, “What we have seen so far in the literature — and anecdotally, as well — is that kids really do seem to be both less likely to catch the infection and less likely to spread the infection. It seems to be even more true for younger kids, under 10 or under 12.”
On July 9 Reuters reported that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said “Keeping schools closed in the coming academic year is a greater risk to children’s health than reopening them, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Redfield said the guidelines the CDC has given on operating schools during the pandemic are designed to facilitate their reopening, and he would be “disappointed” if they were used as a rationale to keep them closed.”
On July 15, former Stanford Neuroradiology Chief Dr. Scott Atlas told Fox News “Of course, we can reopen schools. Everyone else in the world and the western world, our peer nations are doing it. We are the outlier here... science says that 99.97% of deaths in the United States are in people over 15, 99.9% are people over 24. The hospitalization rate for influenza according to the CDC is much greater than from COVID-19 for children.”
Scott also cited that half of the K-12 teachers are under 41 years old and 82% are under 55 (Iowa is similar) and said that these are not high-risk age groups. Scott suggested high-risk teachers socially distance in the classroom, as they would do going out in public.
Regarding Face Masks in K-12 Schools: There is much debate about whether face masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Evidence exists on both sides of that debate, some demonstrating it is beneficial and other showing it makes no difference or is even harmful. This is why it is important to allow freedom for each staff and student along with their family to decide this issue.
Both the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health know this is a debatable issue and they are not recommending that schools require face masks for all students and staff because of the considerable health and safety, legal and training implications for such a policy.
They say some individuals might not be able to use cloth face coverings due to a health or safety concern including but not limited to age, developmental disability, underlying condition, mental or physical health concern, school activities being engaged, or communication needs. They also say numerous considerations need to be examined at the local level based on individual staff and student needs. The departments emphasize not to stigmatize someone for wearing or not wearing a face mask.