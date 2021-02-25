Supplemental Funding for Schools – A supplemental funding for schools was passed last week. This is one-time funding that will come out of this fiscal year’s ending balance. This is intended to cover additional costs incurred by districts this school year that offered in person learning.
Supplemental Funding for Technology – Another supplemental amount that will come out of the ending balance was passed this week to purchase a new computer/IT system for managing most fiscal and human resources records of state government. The current system is old and housed in the basement of a building that has flooded twice and experienced a fire. It is also based on computer technology developed in the ’60s and no one is trained on it anymore. The new system will be cloud- based and cost half the amount to maintain.
Rural Primary Care Loan Repayment Program – This bill allows OB-GYNs to participate, allows for additional practice options for participants, and allows psychiatrists to practice in more Iowa communities. In this already established program, participants receive state assistance to repay their medical school loans in exchange for practicing in rural Iowa communities.
Iowans in Medical School – This bill requires the University of Iowa medical and dental schools to have 75% of their admitted students be from the state of Iowa.
Iowans in Medical Residencies – This bill requires the University of Iowa Hospitals to prioritize for medical residencies students with an Iowa connection in the top seven most needed medical specialties in Iowa, including OB/GYN and psychiatry. The reason: If a medical student or resident is from Iowa and completes their training in Iowa while in their 20s and 30s, they will more likely stay in Iowa.
Pledge of Allegiance – Requires schools to offer the Pledge of Allegiance for students, specified exemptions allowed.
Pyramid Promotional Schemes – Prohibition on pyramid promotional schemes-defined to distinguish between ethical and unethical multi-level marketing businesses
Minor Driver’s License – This allows a special minor’s driver’s license for farm/agricultural purposes that applies to children of farmers and under 16-years-of-age employees of farms. This only applies between the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Audio-Only Telehealth – This bill allows health care professionals to use the phone with their patients as long as it is clinically appropriate and the patient has first been offered the opportunity to receive their health care service in-person or through video telehealth.
Second and Third Degree Sexual Abuse – This bill raises the age of a victim of this crime who is considered a child from 12 to 14.
Emergency Contact Information – This bill allows people to provide emergency contact information when applying for or renewing their driver’s license. This information can be used by the DOT or law enforcement if a person dies, is seriously injured or is unconscious so that the family can be contacted.
“Lemonade Stand” Bill – A county or a city cannot require a business operated by a minor to get a permit or pay a fee.
Synthetic Urine Ban – This bill bans the use of synthetic urine, urine additives, or the use of another’s urine to pass a drug or alcohol test.
Federal Campaign Signs – Candidates for federal office have to abide by the same rules as candidates for state office.
Multi-Residential Classification – This property tax class is eliminated and those properties will now be considered residential.
National Guard bill – Allows the National Guard to impose non-judicial punishment (military disciplinary action) for guardsmen’s behavior and action that occurs off duty when there’s a connection between the offense and military duty; Also allows the National Guard to target scholarship monies to recruit and retain soldiers and airmen in high demand STEM military occupations.
Freedom of Speech and Press – Allows an early out from a lawsuit filed with the purpose of silencing and intimidating the defendant from engaging in constitutionally protected activities.