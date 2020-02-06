This week, the House announced a K-12 funding package for the 2020-21 school year that will provide schools with additional resources on which they can depend. Additionally, it takes into account many of the challenges that school boards and administrators have brought to lawmakers and targets additional dollars to address these problems.
The plan offered by the House will provide schools with an additional $108 million next school year, bringing total state investment in Iowa’s K-12 system to nearly $3.4 billion per year.
The details of the plan include the following increases:
• $94.7 million for Supplemental State Aid (SSA), a 2.5% increase, building upon the House’s strong commitment to K-12 schools over the last decade.
• $7.25 million to reduce transportation costs for rural schools and ensure no school spends more than the statewide average. This will ensure that more dollars make their way into the classroom rather than being spent to bus students to and from school. That will make a total of $26 million dedicated to reducing transportation costs for rural schools.
• $5.8 million in equity funding to further reduce the cost per pupil gap by $10 per student. This continues to reduce a long-time inequity that has existed in the school funding formula since the 1970s.
The House plan provides the same amount of SSA as Governor Reynolds while providing additional dollars for rural school transportation costs and per pupil equity. This brings the state cost per pupil to $7,062, not counting property taxes and federal dollars.
The K-12 proposal from the House fits within the state budget and provides schools with an additional funding commitment that we know we can keep. The House is well on track to setting school funding within 30 days so that school boards have time to plan their budgets for the upcoming school year.
Overall, the House school funding plan means state funding to Iowa schools has risen $968.1 million since Fiscal Year 2011. That amounts to an increase of almost 40% over the decade, a commitment that shows Iowans that the House has kept K-12 education as a central priority. The House has sought to protect K-12 funding from any reductions during revenue downswings.
Occupational Licensing Reform
On Jan. 14 in the Condition of the State, Gov. Reynolds laid out a four-point occupational licensing reform plan:
1) Universal license recognition;
2) Waive license fee for low-income individuals;
3) Uniform standard for considering criminal convictions in professional licenses;
4) Creation of a commission to review all occupational licenses every four years.
She stated that a recent study showed the current occupational licensing requirements in place in Iowa cost the state 48,000 jobs and $290 million. In License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, a publication researched and written by the Institute for Justice, it was determined that Iowa is the 12th most broadly and onerously licensed state in the country. The researched identified 102 lower-income occupations and identified which state licensed these positions. Iowa required occupational licenses for 71 of the 102 occupations. Iowa also licenses a number of professions that are rarely licensed in other states, such as travel agencies (6) and dental assistants (8).
According to this study, the average barrier to entry in these occupations is $178 in fees, 288 days lost to education and experience, and around one exam. An excellent example of how burdensome these requirements are can be seen in dental assistants (licensed in less than 20% of states). They are required to have 20 hours of education, 6 months of experience, $86 in fees, and three examinations. Iowa also requires 2,100 hours of experience for aspiring barbers and cosmetologists, which is the highest in the country, while EMTs only needs 110 hours of experience.
An aspect of occupational licensing that gets talked about significantly less is how it adds another layer of difficulty to ex-offenders that are trying to obtain gainful employment once they are released from prison. The National Inventory of Collateral Consequences of Conviction has catalogued over 15,000 provisions of law nationally that are either statutory or regulatory that are limiting occupational licensing opportunities for individuals with criminal records. In "License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing," it showed that generally there are two ways that criminal records impact those applying for occupational licenses.
• The first is that “many states’ laws contain blanket bans which, for example, prohibit anyone with a criminal conviction from obtaining an occupational license, regardless of whether the offense is relevant to the practice of occupation or poses a substantive risk to public safety.
• The second issue is that licensing laws often contain “good character” provisions that grant licensing boards broad discretion to deny applications due to an applicant’s criminal history, including convictions for minor offenses and sometimes even arrests that never lead to a conviction.
The study also showed in 2014 employment barriers faced by individuals with felony convictions, including occupational licenses and other challenges, reduced the national workforce by 1.7 million workers and costing at least $78 billion to the United States economy.
So there are definitely opportunities to remove barriers to entry into the job market by looking at cutting red tape with occupational licenses. At the same time we still need to ensure that people in those occupations are well- qualified to work and are providing safe and effective goods and services.