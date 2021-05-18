This past week was very slow in the Iowa House as it ended up we members were on call, but did not get called in.
As members, we have all given our input on the budget and tax proposals that are being considered. So the past week negotiations continued among the House Speaker, the Senate Majority Leader and the governor concerning the these issues. I am told we are very close. By the time you read this, decisions will probably have mostly been made.
Update on Face Masks in K-12 Schools: I have heard from several parents over the past week regarding requiring the use of face masks by kids in schools and have discussed these concerns with legislative leaders. On Friday, the Dept. of Public Health (IDPH), working with the Dept. of Education, announced that schools should remove their (the schools’) mask requirement for students and let parents and kids make their own decision regarding wearing masks.
This is good news and a long time coming.
I hope schools follow that advice and remove the requirement.
There has been much debate about whether face masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Evidence exists on both sides of that debate, some demonstrating it is beneficial and other showing it makes no difference or is even harmful. This is why it is important to allow each staff and student, along with their family, to decide this issue. When the science is not settled, it’s best to let freedom be our guide.
Several school districts across the state and across the nation have lifted their mask mandate on students.
Update on Quarantining Students: I have also heard about this issue and at the same time IDPH updated their guidance to the schools on face masks, they also updated their guidance regarding quarantining kids. They said that now, COVID-19 should be treated like any other childhood illness. If a child tests positive and/or exhibits symptoms, they should go home. Otherwise, they can stay at school even if they have been possibly exposed, no matter what their mask usage has been.
This is common sense guidance and also a long time coming. What we do know about COVID-19 is that an extremely small number of kids get sick from this virus. Almost universally they do not get sick or exhibit symptoms.
Diseases, even serious and deadly ones, have been with us a very long time, and we have never sought to mandate face masks or quarantine for healthy people as a response.
Update on Federal Unemployment Benefits: Effective June 12, Iowa will end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs.
This is more good news and also a long time coming. I have heard complaints from employers for months about these programs discouraging people from returning to work because too often people can make more money staying at home than they can at work.
Iowa will continue to provide regular state unemployment insurance benefits to those eligible as we have done in the past. Also, effective June 13, Iowa will no longer waive employer charges for COVID-related unemployment insurance claims.
Related to this: Iowa has fielded at least 37,000 fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Iowa Workforce Development (IWD). That works out to more than 87 fraudulent claims filed each day of the pandemic. Those claims are tied specifically to identity theft, wherein people have filed claims pretending to be real Iowans who may or may not be jobless. IWD uses many fraud detection and prevention mechanisms, which they cannot discuss publicly.
Update on Regent Universities: All three regent universities in Iowa will not be requiring COVID-19 shots to return to campus in the fall. Students attending Iowa regent universities will be able to choose if they want to receive the vaccine or not.
Governor Response on Immigration Crisis: I have heard from constituents concerned about what the newest immigration crisis means for Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds and 19 other governors issued a joint letter urging President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to take immediate action on the crisis at the southern border.
As the number of migrant crossings has reached the highest count in nearly 20 years, the crisis is now too big to ignore. Recent asks from the Department of Health and Human Services place the burden on states to house these migrant children, and it is evident that the Biden administration is leaving states on their own on to fix a crisis that they created. The governors demand decisive federal action now before the situation gets any worse.
From their letter: “This Administration has enticed a rush of migrants to our border and incentivized an influx of illegal crossings by using irresponsible rhetoric and reversing a slew of policies – from halting border wall construction to eliminating asylum agreements to refusing to enforce immigration laws. Even officials of our neighbor, Mexico, reportedly conveyed concerns that the shift in U.S. policy is stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime.
“The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office. The rhetoric of the Biden Administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system.”
Attorney General Response on Big Tech Power: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined a bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general in sending a letter to Congress requesting the federal government provide the necessary funding to support state antitrust enforcement efforts.
State attorneys general around the country, and from both parties, are leading cutting edge, resource-intensive antitrust cases against powerful and sophisticated Big Tech companies Facebook and Google on anti- competitive conduct grounds.