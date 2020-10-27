This election, the stakes couldn’t be higher and the choice couldn’t be clearer.
Each election becomes “the most critical one in our lifetime” because the stakes get higher with each election. With each election, more is at stake than ever before.
More is at risk of being lost than ever before. Therefore, more is at risk of being won than ever before.
What is on the ballot? The future of America. Nothing less. We will choose between two directions for America:
• Less government or more government
• Limited government or unlimited government
• Protection of individual rights or obliteration of individual rights
• Rights coming from God or rights coming from government
• Upholding the Constitution or upending the Constitution
• Liberty or totalitarianism
• Rule of law and peace or anarchy and lawlessness
• Free enterprise or socialism
• Strong military or weak military
• Economic opportunity or economic oppression
• Honoring the God-given value of the individual over the state or the supremacy of the state over the individual
• Right to life or right to kill
• Right to live or duty to die
• Protection of religious liberty or eradication of religious liberty
• Protection of free speech or domination of political correctness
• Gun rights or gun privileges
• Gratitude for America or disgrace for America
• Respect for America or shame for America
• Freedom or tyranny
• For America or against America
I know what I will choose Nov. 3. Join me in choosing for America.
Iowa’s Economy Remains Resilient, Growth Expected
The three-member Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) met last week for its annual fall meeting, and found that the state’s economy has proven to be more resilient than many expected. In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the August derecho event, this summer’s drought, and the national turmoil and uncertainty, all three members of the panel saw growth in the Iowa economy.
While portions of the state business community have taken a major hit, other parts of the economy have over-performed. Those who deal with building materials, special retail, and e-commerce have seen major growth. And while Iowa’s unemployment rate is still higher than what it was before March, all three panelists noted the prevalence of “Help Wanted” signs across the state.
For Fiscal Year 2021, the year we are in now, the panel felt there had been some improvement in the state’s economy since late May and raised their forecast to $7.9117 billion in state revenue. This is an increase of $74.2 million over the adjusted May estimate.
The FY 2021 enacted state budget spends $7.7785 billion. Under these figures, the state would take in $133.2 million more than it spends in the current fiscal year.
For Fiscal Year 2022, the Revenue Estimating Conference is now projecting that state revenue will be $8.2308 billion for the year beginning next July. This amounts to a growth rate of 4% over the current FY 21 projection.
Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Absentee Ballots
Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Iowa Secretary of State (SOS) and the Legislative Council, and against the Iowa Democratic Party, regarding county auditors pre-filling (auditors filling out the information for the voter) absentee ballot request forms with voter’s personal information. I wrote about this lawsuit a couple newsletters back.
This decision revolves around the Emergency Election Directive from the SOS, approved by the Legislative Council, that required the SOS to send out blank absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters, and stated “to ensure uniformity and to provide voters with consistent guidance on the absentee ballot application process, County Auditors shall distribute only the blank Official State of Iowa Absentee Ballot Request Form.”
Three county auditors (Woodbury, Johnson, Linn) sent out pre-filled request forms to voters anyway. In September and August, the district courts in those counties ruled in favor of the Republican Party challenging the county auditors that violated the SOS order.
Even with these district court rulings, the Iowa Democratic Party challenged the SOS order in Polk County and somehow that district court judge came to a very different conclusion. This case before the Iowa Supreme Court was correcting the Polk County decision.
The Court made clear that, based on changes the legislature made at the end of session, the voter is the one required to fill out the absentee ballot request form and that county auditors may not fill out the information. The Court also recognized the broad ability to vote in Iowa, which dismantled the argument that somehow a burden on voters has been created.
The legislature has sought to ensure that every eligible Iowan is able to vote in the manner that they prefer and with more Iowans moving towards absentee voting, we must ensure that our system is secure and free of fraud. That’s why we passed common-sense measures this session which strengthen the security of our election system, increase access to the polls, and keep voters and poll workers as safe as possible in case of unpredictable circumstances during the pandemic.