Last week the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The vote went mostly along party lines: 230-197 for the first article which was “abuse of power” and 229-198 for the second article which was “obstruction of Congress”. This makes him the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, after President Andrew Johnson in 1868 and President Bill Clinton in 1998.
The first article was for “abuse of power” and refers to the accusation that President Trump abused his power by requesting that Ukraine’s government investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and potential Ukraine influence in the 2016 election allegedly in exchange for releasing $391 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine. This was based on a phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine, the transcript of which was released to the public. Evidence brought forward was based on hearsay and not at the level needed to prove an impeachable type of crime had been committed.
The second article was for “obstruction of Congress” and refers to the accusation that President Trump refused to cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry. Yes, he did not cooperate with the House, but that was because they ignored the due process rights an accused person normally has in a trial proceeding.
No matter what you think of President Trump, the vote to impeach him is truly a travesty of justice. No one is saying President Trump handled everything perfectly but he certainly has not committed anything worthy of impeachment. Nothing impeachable is there and they know it! They have abused the whole impeachment process and minimized its importance by using it for political policy differences, not the high crimes it was intended for by our Founding Fathers in our Constitution. At this low bar set for impeachment, a president can be impeached every month, and further, certainly with all the illegal and unconstitutional activity committed by our previous administration perhaps impeachment should have been used. This sets a terrible precedent that has the potential to ruin our government’s ability to function effectively in the future.
The hatred for President Trump demonstrated by the Left is beyond rational. It goes beyond policy disagreements. It reveals the intolerance and unwillingness to accept that others have a different vision for America than they do and that when a President is elected that champions our conservative vision that it’s time for them to accept that and work with it the best they can. This is what we conservatives had to do with the results of the 2008 and 2012 elections. This is what they should have done in 2016 and should be doing now. But they are not; their hatred is deep, all- consuming, and unrelenting. As President Trump says: “It’s not just me they hate, it’s you – the American people who elected me.” He is right and we should not let them destroy our country and its foundations. Too many sacrificed their lives to give us what we have in America and we cannot and must not let her go.
The Left is always complaining about President Trump’s character. No one believes President Trump has a perfect character but what we do appreciate is that he has championed conservative policies and that he has done what he said he was going to do (or working at it as best he can) when he campaigned: putting conservative judges on the bench, boosting the economy with tax cuts, regulation cuts, etc., strengthening the military, regaining respect in foreign policy, getting better trade deals, implementing pro-life policies, protecting religious freedom, and securing our border, etc. For that I am grateful and will continue to support him.
Revenue Estimating Conference December forecast
The three-member Revenue Estimating Conference held its December meeting to revise state revenue projections for the current fiscal year (FY 2020) and the next budget year (FY 2021).
Fiscal Year 2020 – For the current fiscal year, the REC raised the General Fund forecast to $8.0146 billion. The FY 2020 budget, passed last April, spends $7.6437 billion. Tuesday’s forecast means the FY 2020 General Fund budget spends $370.9 million less than the current REC estimate for the year.
Fiscal Year 2021 – For the next budget year that the legislature will be deciding next session, the REC estimates that General Fund revenue will come in at $8.249 billion. This would be $234.4 million higher than the current FY 2020 forecast, or a revenue increase of 2.9 percent. This is the official revenue figure that the governor and the legislature will use to formulate the FY 2021 budget.
With respect to Iowa’s economy, the panel said the state was experiencing stable growth with no signs of an impending recession. The lack of skilled workers to fill job vacancies throughout the state remains an issue during a period of very low unemployment. Wages are rising, with wage growth expected to be 3 percent for 2019. One new positive sign noted by the panel was ag income. USDA is projecting that farm income will rise to levels not seen since 2014.
Progress on the USMCA
Last week the U.S. House finally passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). This is a historic victory for President Trump and the entire country. Here is what United Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said: “USMCA is a big win for American workers and the economy, especially for our farmers and ranchers. The agreement improves virtually every component of the old NAFTA, and the agriculture industry stands to gain significantly. President Trump and (U.S. Trade Representative) Lighthizer are laying the foundation for a stronger farm economy through USMCA and I thank them for all their hard work and perseverance to get the agreement across the finish line.”
From Gov. Kim Reynolds: “Today’s vote is a strong step forward to ratifying USMCA, strengthening our relationship with Iowa’s top two trading partners, Mexico and Canada. For over a year, I stood alongside President Trump, Vice President Pence, and key stakeholders in Iowa to call on Congress to ratify USMCA. This is a balanced trade agreement that will benefit families, farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses all across our state. I want to thank President Trump, Ambassador Lighthizer, and the entire administration for their work so far. Now, it’s critical for the U.S. Senate to move quickly to vote and ratify the agreement.”
Background: USMCA will advance United States agricultural interests in two of the most important markets for American farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. This high-standard agreement builds upon our existing markets to expand United States food and agricultural exports and support food processing and rural jobs. Canada and Mexico are our first and second largest export markets for United States food and agricultural products, totaling more than $39.7 billion food and agricultural exports in 2018. These exports support more than 325,000 American jobs.
All food and agricultural products that have zero tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will remain at zero tariffs. The USMCA will create new market access opportunities for United States exports to Canada of dairy, poultry, and eggs, and in exchange the United States will provide new access to Canada for some dairy, peanut, and a limited amount of sugar and sugar-containing products.
VA extends benefits to offshore ‘Blue Water’ Navy Vietnam veterans
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) begins deciding Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 claims, Jan. 1, 2020, extending the presumption of herbicide exposure that include toxins such as Agent Orange, to Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam during the Vietnam War.
Prior to the measure, only Vietnam War Veterans who served on the ground in Vietnam or within Vietnam’s inland waterways were eligible to receive disability compensation and other benefits based on a presumption of herbicide exposure.
Signed into law June 25, the law specifically affects Blue Water Navy (BWN) Veterans who served as far as 12 nautical miles offshore of the Republic of Vietnam between Jan. 6, 1962 and May 7, 1975, as well as Veterans who served in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between Jan. 1, 1967 and Aug. 31, 1971. These Veterans can apply for disability compensation and other benefits if they have since developed one of 14 conditions that are presumed to be related to exposure to herbicides such as Agent Orange. Veterans do not need to prove that they were exposed to herbicides. The specific conditions can be found by searching Agent Orange on www.va.gov.
If you believe you may qualify, please contact your local county veteran service office or the state veteran service office or my office.