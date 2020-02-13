Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

St. Paul’s Lutheran School will be holding a roast beef dinner at the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Waverly Area Veterans Post is located at 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The proceeds will benefit the St. Paul’s Sixth-Grade Capstone Program.

To learn more about the dinner, visit the St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page.

The St. Paul’s Sixth-Grade Capstone Program seeks to build a global community of outstanding leaders through specific curriculum designed for civic engagement, research, and learning. It culminates with a trip to Washington, D.C. so the students can experience the monuments, museums, and sites that they have studied first-hand.

To learn more about the St. Paul’s Sixth-Grade Capstone Program, visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s website at https://www.stpaulswaverly.org/school/school-the-capstone-program/.