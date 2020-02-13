A card shower is being planned to honor Richard and Betty Young of Waverly on their 65th wedding anniversary. Richard Young and Betty Koelling were married on Feb. 20, 1955, at St. John-Maxfield, rural Denver.
Richard retired from John Deere, and Betty retired from the Allison-Bristow School District. They have four children: Mike (Jo) Young and Kevin (Carol) Young of Waverly, and Mark Young and Pat Sauerbrei, both deceased. They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 307 S. Bentsen Palm Drive, Lot No. 66, Mission, TX 78572