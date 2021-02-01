Friends of the Family, the shelter that serves 14 counties in Northeast Iowa, has seen its share of challenges during the pandemic.
Executive Director Ben Brustkern, who has been at the helm of the organization for a decade now, says the last 10 months of the pandemic had tested his organization in ways no one could have imagined.
When the pandemic struck last March, his staff focused on downsizing the number of residents in the shelter to comply with the safety protocols.
But balancing that, with the increased need for serving more clients than usual as more people sought shelter and safety, was a difficult obligation to fulfill, he added.
To address the crisis, Brustkern had to redo budgets and reconnect with funders while his staff continued to deliver on their mission.
One of the immediate tasks was to reduce the number of residents in the shelter from 21 beds to three to five at a time.
To accomplish that, the staff had to relocate the rest of the people seeking help to hotels.
That created another issue: at one point, the non-profit was spending between $25,000 and $50,000 a month in lodging bills.
“It certainly depleted our budget big time,” Brustkern said.
Meanwhile, the number of people relying on the shelter’s help continued to grow.
Luckily, the CARES Act, which allocated about $355,000 to the nonprofit provided funds for some of the residents to be rehoused or prevent homelessness in area communities.
“We were able to help with rental assistance,” he said. “We are in a fairly decent spot now. If we continue to receive a lot of requests for shelter, we won’t be able to keep this any more as we do not have as much money for hotel bills any more.”
The hopeful message, Brustkern said, is the availability of funds for rehousing and homelessness prevention.
“We now have the resources for us to help impact homeless families and individuals and decrease the number of homelessness in our countries,” he added.
Asked what he has learned during the pandemic as a leader, Brustkern summed it up like this:
“You have to stay patient, you have to be creative and you have to move forward,” he said. “Honestly, there are no easy answers in a pandemic.”