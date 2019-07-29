Carla J. Larson, 92 of Roseville, Minnesota, and formerly from Waverly, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Cherrywood Pointe Care Center in Roseville.
Carla J. Larson was born on April 24, 1927, in Cass Lake, Minnesota, the first child of Carl and Sada (Johnson) Jacobson. She was baptized on July 2, 1927 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cass Lake and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran in Cass Lake on Pentecost Sunday in 1942. She was brought up on the family farm in Hubbard County and attended country school thru the 8th grade. She then went to high school in Cass Lake. Upon graduation in 1943, she went to Chicago to live with an aunt, there being employed at the University of Chicago, Comptroller’s Office. During this time, she attended business college at nights, and studied art privately and took courses at the Lutheran Bible Institute, all in Chicago. She later took a position with National Cooperative in the Advertising Department in the loop area. On June 15, 1946, she was united in marriage to C. Robert Larson in Chicago. They later moved to Fayette, Missouri, where Robert taught at Central Methodist College. Four years later, they moved to Waverly, and have lived until she moved to Roseville, Minnesota, in August of 2017 to be near her son and his family. While living in Waverly, Carla took numerous courses at Wartburg College, worked in the college library and also served as secretary for several departmental offices. She worked as a medical secretary for a year in Iowa City and later in Shell Rock and the Bremer County Nursing Agency in similar positions.
Survivors are her two sons, Steven (Sharon) Larson, of Charleston, Illinois, and Leif (Marie) Larson, of Roseville, Minnesota; four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; two step great-granddaughters; sister, Lorraine Geary, of Maryville, Tennessee; brother, Robert (Mary Ann) Jacobson, of Washington, D.C.; daughter-in-law, Lynn Larson, of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C. Robert Larson on February 24, 2001; and her son, Mark Larson on December 11, 2005.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly, with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to either the C. Robert Larson Scholarship at Wartburg, Mark Larson Visual Arts Scholarship at Waverly-Shell Rock High School or to the Larson family’s discretion. Online condolences for Carla Larson may be left at www.kasiercorson.com.
