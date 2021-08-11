Funeral Services for Carol Landers, 76, of Greene, will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. There will be a Rosary Service conducted by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene, and will continue at the church one hour before services.
Carol entered into eternal rest on August 4, 2021, at Valley View Care Center in Greene.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, IA 50636.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa 50636, www.retzfh.com.