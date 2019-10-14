Funeral services for Carol J. Wilken, 88, of Greene, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Greene with Pastor Cathy Belles officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Retz Funeral Home in Greene and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.
Carol Jean was born on April 18, 1931 at the family home south of Greene, the second daughter of Harold Amos and Carol Evelyn (Freeman) Kingery and passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Greene.
Carol attended country school in Butler and Floyd County and graduated from Greene High School in 1949. She attended Hamilton School of Commerce in Mason City for one year.
Carol was united in marriage to Dale Wilken on December 10, 1950 at the Presbyterian Church in Greene. They were blessed with five children, as she liked to tell, in five years and two days.
She was employed with Schield Bantam Company in Waverly as a bookkeeper. She joined her husband in farming in the Clarksville area and on the family farm from 1953-1964. After moving to Greene she sold Avon for a short while and then took employment at Farm Services in Allison for three years. She then accepted work with the Farmer’s Coop Society in Greene for the next twenty five years retiring in 1992. Dale would tease her saying “Mom never had a “job” until we moved to town.” Dale and Jean later divorced but continued a family relationship with holiday get-togethers and of course, dancing.
Jean loved her bookkeeping jobs and being with her children and grandchildren, friends, and listening and dancing to country and old time music. She enjoyed playing her keyboard and accordion, which was as big as she was. After retirement she entertained at various nursing homes and senior centers. Her friend, Dorothy Gibson started playing with her in Greene, Allison, Clarksville and Charles City. They also played for the Butler County Fair in Allison on Senior Citizens Day for several years.
Jean enjoyed her house plants, having many for 25 plus years, and working her flower and vegetable gardens. During her time at the senior housing apartments in Greene she shared many cucumbers and tomatoes with her neighbors.
In 1993, Jean started writing poems. Her sisters each received a special poem about them. A relative surprised her with a painting of bluebells after she had written about the field of bluebells on the farm. She was very proud to be published in the “Shades of Greene” 1995 collection of poetry and the “Reflections”, a poetry quarterly of 1993. As dementia took away many memories, she could still recite her poems word for word.
Jean is survived by three daughters: Linda Lenz, Osage and her children and grandchildren, Rob Meek, Hayley, Hunter, Charity & Tristin of Charles City; Lisa (Jeff) Bramer, Dillon, Hayden & Tucker of Osage; John Meek(Lisa), Kamden, Brianna & Nathan of Charles City; Rick Meek(Amber), Caleb, Coryne & Cooper of Osage; Step- sons Tony Lenz and Ellen of St. Ansgar; Nick(Katelind) Lenz, Thomas & Lauren of Osage.Lana (Dan) Miller, Charles City and her children and grandchildren, Michael Garrett, Lauren & Sydney of Waterloo; Tanya Garrett(Justin), Enrique, Jasmin & Autumn of Colorado Springs, CO; Step-sons Dustin (Jennifer) & Kaden of Spencer and Darin (Jackie) Miller of Charles City.LeAnn (Tom) Merfeld, Waverly and her children and grandchildren, Christy (Jeremy) Kessens and Angie (Matt) Gilles, Tristin, Drew & Owen all of Waterloo.One son, Leland (Lisa) Wilken, Adel; his children and grandchildren, Brian of Adel; Bradley, Alicea and Chance of Niceville, FL.; Jolynn (Thomas) Blair, Brylie, Harlee & Wesley of Minburn. sister: Marlene Lauber, Greene; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Wilken, daughter Lynette Wall and her son Larry Wall Jr., her sister Pauline Ruffridge, brothers-in-law Donavan Ruffridge & Ronald Lauber, and her parents.
Her family want to thank Hospice of North Iowa and especially Faith Lutheran Home of Osage for their patience and untiring care of our Mother.
Memorials may be direct to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457