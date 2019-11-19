In a Facebook post published Wednesday night, Denver High School wrestling head coach Jared Pickett announced a new addition to the team.
Cassandra Jakoubek, a police officer in Waterloo, will join the Cyclones wrestling team as an assistant coach this season with a primary focus on the girls team.
Jakoubek will be able to draw from years of experience while coaching in Denver, as she wrestled at Cedar Falls High School and then at McKendree University.
In 2011, Jakoubeck — then Cassandra Herkelman, as she has since married — became the first girl in Iowa history to win a match at an Iowa state wrestling tournament.
The new hire believes her wealth of wrestling experience will benefit her on the job.
"I think something that will help me is that I understand the frustrations as a wrestler," Jakoubek said in a phone interview with Waverly Newspapers. "Like when a coach would tell me to do something and I didn’t understand what was expected of me. Just certain techniques and stuff. I feel like I can break down things easier rather than somebody that hasn’t been in the game as long or has been out of the game for a while.
So how did Jakoubek come to be hired by Denver?
Pickett had been trying to get a hold of Jakoubek but couldn't contact her. As it turns out, Pickett couldn't find Cassandra's information because he was searching for her using her maiden name and didn't know she'd gotten married.
"My mom sent me a text and said, ‘Hey, the Denver coach is trying to get a hold of you and wants to talk to you about a a possible job,'" Jakoubek said. "I was kind of confused, because I haven’t wrestled in two years now. It kind of came up out of nowhere."
Once the two finally connected, it wasn't hard for Pickett to sell the open position to Jakoubek.
She hasn't wrestled in a few years, and the only way for her to continue having a life in wrestling was to move on to coaching.
"I wrestled for 14 or 15 years, and at this point there’s not a whole lot more for me to do with this sport, so coaching was going to be my next step as far as still being involved in the sport while not competing," the new coach said.
While she's been wrestling nearly her entire life, Jakoubek said coaching for the Cyclones will still bring new obstacles.
For one, she's not entirely familiar with the high school. Cedar Falls is much larger than Denver, so Jakoubek only saw the Cyclones during a few tournaments every year.
Also, after wrestling freestyle in college, she'll be returning to folkstyle, which is used in high school.
"It’s going to be a learning process," Jakoubek said.
Another challenge might be balancing schedules, as Jakoubek will continue with her position as a police officer.
"Our first practice was Monday morning," she said. "We had eight girls show up to our morning practice. They do have the option of going to the afternoon practice, but my schedule as a police officer makes it hard for me to make afternoon practices."
Jakoubek hasn't had much time to consider goals and ambitions for the new position yet, but she's excited to grow the program from the ground up.
Half the team is made up of juniors and seniors, so Jakoubek will be looking to get more younger girls involved.
"My goal is to bring them together, and hopefully here in a few years, we get girls coming out as freshman," she said.
"I want to set a good example as far as, we can compete but also make it fun. I don’t want the girls to regret it. I want them to enjoy coming to practices and make it worth their time."