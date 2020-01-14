Waverly Pet Rescue’s Cat of the Week is Fozzie, a 4-1/2-year-old stray who came to the shelter from Grundy County.
The orange short-haired tabby has been with WPR for four years, being taken in in January 2016 as a kitten. Fozzie is house-trained and is good in a home with other cats but would prefer to be in a home without children. It is unknown how he handles dogs.
He still has his claws and is known to hang out with fellow shelter cat Daisy. He does act shy until he gets accustomed to you.
He will need to be adopted into a home that already has a cat so that he has a cat friend. Daisy can be adopted with him, too.
WPR is looking for someone that can give Fozzie a lot of TLC and time to adjust to his new home. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and is FeLV/FIV negative. There is a $95 adoption fee for Fozzie.
Please see complete profile for Fozzie for more information: https://www.petfinder.com/cat/fozzie-34374427/ia/waverly/waverly-pet-rescue-ia143/.
Apply to adopt Fozzie with our online cat application: https://fs17.formsite.com/waverlypetrescue/form4/index.html.
To see more cats, go to WPR’s website at www.waverlypetrescue.com.