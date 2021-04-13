Marie Rubis Bauer, the archdiocesan director of music-cathedral orgranist at Saint Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, Neb., will be featured at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ series recital Friday, April 16.
The concert, which begins at noon, will be live streamed on Knight Vision at https://livestream.com/wartburgknightvision/bachslunch. Though this concert won’t include the usual lunch and conversation, Bauer will offer some information about each piece before playing it.
Her concert, “A Little Dancing Now and Then!” will include “Retrové,” a medieval dance number from the “Robertsbridge Codex”; Renaissance dance variations from “Intabolatura Nova”; and “Two Early Baroque,” dances from the Netherlands.
As an instructor on the University of Nebraska Omaha faculty, Bauer teaches organ, harpsichord and continuo playing. She has served as chair of the AGO’s National Competition in Organ Improvisation and judged several competitions. Bauer has performed throughout the United States and Europe.
With a passion for pedagogy of organ, harpsichord, choral and liturgical music, she is also committed to sharing liturgical and concert experiences in the context of the exceptional acoustics of Saint Cecilia Cathedral with its landmark Martin Pasi Opus 14 dual temperament organ. Bauer has collaborated to host conferences of the AGO, NPM, Musforum, FDLC, Midwest Historical Keyboard Society, and a joint conference involving the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Westfield Center, as well as an annual concert series in conjunction with the Cathedral Arts Project.