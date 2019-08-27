It could have been considered a brand new production of an old film, a comeback, a resuscitation, or a revival without equal.
A more defined longitude and latitude would have been Waverly on Thursday night, Aug. 22. As I witnessed it personally, it was the combination of two of my columns, “Cattin’ Main” and “Wasn’t It Yesterday?” and all the spaces in between.
Waverly came to life with a strong heartbeat, and I was there with my finger on the pulse and thunder in my chest. Somewhere, somehow, someone must have kicked open the “swinging doors” as the street rods and classic cars came into town from every direction. It could have been a three-lane, a four-lane, or a two-lane blacktop, the asphalt didn’t pay any mind that night.
Old classics of every make and model were gracing main street most of the night. There were classics parked at Westendorf’s Repair Station, Jim Hundley’s Museum, the First National Bank and any available parking lot to watch the cars drive by.
I drove past each lot taking pictures as best I could but yet noticing there was something different that I’ve never really noticed before. There was an added “spice” to the main dish. It was the children, or likely the grandchildren with their noses pressed against the back windows, surveying every car that drove by.
They had no idea of the years, makes and models, only that they looked different than the cars they were accustomed to seeing. Is there anything more valuable than the smile of a child? That night will likely be the “guiding light” that inspires them into our future Cattin’ Main cruising in Waverly.
The “cruisers” catted main street up and down, back and forth, for behind the wheel of a classic car there’s no division, no politics, no sickness, nor sadness. We’re all one united people standing behind the meaning of old cars and friendship. No one car any better, no one car any worse.
I parked my ‘57 Chevy at Ed Westendorf’s station to join in the front row. “American Graffiti,” the movie, was playing out live and in real time. Lon Peterson was popping up and passing out bags of freshly popped popcorn, and I happen to know he was using the actual popcorn machine from the Peterson Drive-In Theatre from Waverly’s yesteryear.
The crowd was warm and friendly while shaking hands, giving hugs, smiles and laughter. The time was right and it was a perfect night with the weather in sympathy as well.
The same can be said for Jim Hundley’s Main Street Museum. The crowds could not only watch the classics cattin’ main, they were welcomed to tour his museum as well.
When I arrived home after the cruise, I couldn’t help but ponder how I went to school, graduated and got my diploma, all in the same night.
Writer’s Note: As I recall, it was Steve Mummelthei that shared the monthly Cruise Night idea with Ed Westendorf and Jim Hundley and between the three of them, a single matchstick lit the fire and there’s no interest in putting it out.
In fact, we have one more yet this summer. Next month, Sept. 26, the classics will come to main street once again. Everyone is welcome to check it out.