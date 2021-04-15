The Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association held its annual banquet Sunday, April 11, and the 2021 Beef Royalty was crowned.
Congratulations to Sydney Matthias on being crowned Beef Queen, Carly Steiert on being crowned Beef Princess and Madison Hinrichs on being crowned Junior Beef Princess. The Association looks forward to seeing these ladies represent the beef industry for Bremer County.
The Association also would like to thank all the candidates for participating and supporting the Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association.