WATERLOO – The Cedar Bend Humane Society Annual Meeting was held Tuesday, July 23rd in the Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Center. Thank you to the community members who attended.
The following CBHS Board members were elected: President Joanne Koweil, Vice President Leon Galehouse, Secretary Karen Steffes, and Treasurer Tom Blanford. Additional Board members include Tori Jermeland, Laurie Lumetta, Mark McCombs, Becky Riehm, Amanda Stack, Sarah Thompson, and Virginia Wilber.
CBHS Mission
P.E.T.S. Place. Educate. Teach. Shelter. CBHS is passionate to: Place animals in lifelong, loving homes. Educate on the issues of humane care. Teach responsible pet ownership. Shelter the stray, neglected, and unwanted.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and the only full service animal shelter in Black Hawk County.