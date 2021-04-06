The Cedar Bend Humane Society’s 12th annual Furry 5K fun run/walk fundraiser encourages CBHS supporters to explore the scenic trails of the Cedar Valley.
For safety reasons, the event is virtual, meaning participants will complete the race on their own or with a furry companion anytime between Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. All proceeds from the Furry 5K will benefit the homeless animals at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
The Furry 5K can be done outdoors, at the gym, or even in the comfort of your own home. By using the It’s Your Race (IYR) app, race times can be tracked or manually entered to “compete” against other Furry 5K participants!
Online registration is available at CBHSFurry5K.itsyourrace.com. Please stop by the Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center at 1166 West Airline Highway, Waterloo anytime Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for assistance with online registration.
Registration cost is $35 which includes a T-shirt and bag filled with goodies from our event sponsors. T-shirts and goodie bags are guaranteed to those registered by noon Friday, May 7. Registration will remain open until May 16 with no guarantee of a T-shirt or goodie bag.
Registered participants can sign up to walk an adoptable dog from Cedar Bend Humane Society during your Furry 5K. Time slots are available Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16 beginning between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those walking a shelter pet in the Cedar Valley will need to bring a photo ID and sign a waiver of liability. The availability of dogs able to be walked is not guaranteed.
Packet pick-up will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 at the Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
Visit CBHSFurry5K.itsyourrace.com for more information and details.
P.E.T.S. Place. Educate. Teach. Shelter. CBHS is passionate to Place animals in lifelong, loving homes. Educate on the issues of humane care. Teach responsible pet ownership. Shelter the stray, neglected, and unwanted.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau and the only full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County.