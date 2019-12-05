The community is invited to the Cedar Bend Humane Society Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Adoption Center located at 1166 West Airline Highway, Waterloo. There will be reduced price adoptions, food, and refreshments. Register to win one of many holiday gift baskets.
The community is encouraged to take an ornament from our tree holiday giving tree. Each ornament lists an item from our wish list. Donate that item during your next visit to the shelter. Needed items include kitty litter, dry and wet kitten food, dry dog and cat food, dog and cat toys, Frontline and Advantix flea and tick control, 55-gallon heavy duty garbage bags, Scotchbrite scrub sponges, Simple Green cleaner, Lysol All Purpose cleaner, brooms and dust pans, soft-soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels, computer paper, and Ziploc one-gallon storage bags. Gift cards to local merchants are also appreciated.
CBHS Mission: P.E.T.S. Place. Educate. Teach. Shelter. CBHS is passionate to Place animals in lifelong, loving homes. Educate on the issues of humane care. Teach responsible pet ownership. Shelter the stray, neglected, and unwanted.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is a nonprofit 501c3 organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau and the only full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County.