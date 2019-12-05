Cedar Bend Humane Society wants all shelter pets to experience a home through a program called “Home with You for the Holidays.”
The purpose of this program allows CBHS homeless pets to spend time in a home during the holidays. Please consider supporting the CBHS by allowing a shelter animal into your home (and heart)!
This program begins Tuesday, Dec. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 4. Choose a pet from the CBHS adoption center to spend the holidays in your home. The pet can be picked up as early as Tuesday, Dec. 17 and returned to the shelter on or before Saturday, Jan. 4. Individuals must have an approved application and agree to supply food, treats, toys and lots of love while the pet is in their home. Some exceptions may apply regarding available animals.
Please visit www.CedarBendHumane.org for a “Home with YOU for the Holidays” application and supply list.
CBHS Mission: P.E.T.S. Place. Educate. Teach. Shelter. CBHS is passionate to Place animals in lifelong, loving homes. Educate on the issues of humane care. Teach responsible pet ownership. Shelter the stray, neglected, and unwanted.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is a nonprofit 501c3 organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau and the only full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County.