Cedar Bend Humane Society of Waterloo is partnering with Rock River Pet Resort of Waverly to give second chances to shelter dogs that need it most.
Second Chances: A New Leash on Life is a training program aimed at helping shelter dogs that are overly fearful, struggle with anxiety, are excessively energetic or have unique behavior issues. Dogs that have been at the shelter the longest also will be considered, as they are often passed over for so long due to behavioral issues.
When adopting a Second Chances graduate, adopters will be welcoming a dog into their family that has received some basic obedience training and will know a variety of commands. Most importantly, it will give them the foundation needed to continue to grow into good canine citizens and companions.
Adopters will receive a one-on-one consultation session with the experts at Rock River Pet Resort to learn all of the details about the dog’s training level and how to continue their training and structure at home.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, Cedar Bend Humane Society had an opportunity to enroll Sally, one of CBHS’ longest residents, in the Second Chances training program. Sally arrived at CBHS in May of 2020 as a stray and received the name ‘Silly Sally’ due to her goofy and fun-loving personality. However, at around 2 years old, Sally also was a large, energetic and strong dog that had absolutely no obedience training. The result was unruly behavior that caused her to be continually overlooked for adoption which resulted in Sally staying in the care of CBHS for nine months.
After Sally’s graduation from the new program, she is now obedient, respectful, easy to handle on a leash and is polite when meeting new friends. Because of the success of Sally’s training, CBHS is optimistic about the program’s potential to help many more shelter dogs can be given a second chance.
With community support, Cedar Bend Humane Society spends thousands of dollars on treating sick and injured animals and to spay and neuter hundreds of cats and dogs.
Until now, CBHS has never had a program that addressed training and behavior modification and has never had the resources to offer dogs with behavior challenges the help they need.
The success of the new partnership will depend solely on funding. Donating to the Second Chances: A New Leash on Life program will help shelter dogs that need it most receive life-changing behavioral training. Donations and sponsors can be made by visiting www.CedarBendHumane.org/donate/donation-form.
P.E.T.S. Place. Educate. Teach. Shelter. CBHS is passionate to Place animals in lifelong, loving homes. Educate on the issues of humane care. Teach responsible pet ownership. Shelter the stray, neglected, and unwanted.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau and the only full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County.