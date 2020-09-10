The work of Cedar Falls native Kim Behm will be on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning Monday, Sept. 14.
Behm’s newest exhibition, “To Have and Have Not,” will run through Sunday, Oct. 25. The works in the exhibit focus on the spectrum of human experiences and build upon the figurative and abstract language while exploring the balance between those who have power and those who have none.
Behm’s career as a professional artist, primarily as an illustrator, spans more than 40 years. He has taught at the Universities of New Mexico and Northern Iowa, as well as Hawkeye Community College.
No formal reception for this exhibit will be held, but guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. All visitors must adhere to the college’s COVID-19 mitigation policies, which include wearing a face mask while indoors and maintaining a safe physical distance. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.