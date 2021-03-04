After 42 years of dedication and service to our health system and community, MaryJo Kavalier will retire from MercyOne effective March 2, 2021.
Mary Jo’s accomplishments are vast and numerous while touching so many, following the start of her career as a medical/surgical nurse when Waterloo Medical Center was known as St. Francis Hospital. Other roles include ER nurse, house supervisor, mission services, staff development and most recently vice president and site administrator at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
“During this tenure, no one has demonstrated and lived the values we honor in our facilities like Mary Jo, who leads with the ability to work with everyone in a positive manner,” said Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “A ‘Thank You’ does not adequately express our appreciation for Mary Jo’s years of service.”
Mary Jo plans to spend more time with her family, including her parents just down the road from her home, visiting her 5-year-old grandson in Oklahoma and planning the upcoming wedding for her daughter. She also plans to continue assisting MercyOne COVID-19 vaccination efforts through a position in registry.
Reflecting on her career, Mary Jo has advice for nurses just beginning their path forward: “Take advantage when opportunities arise – you will learn things you never thought you would learn. When someone asks you to do something, that means they’ve seen something in you! And help others. Whenever you can help someone, it will pay you back in a sense of compassion and will pay it forward in terms of how we impact people.”
Vice president of operations Ryan Meyer will add site administrator of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center to his duties.