On Monday, July 29, the reconstruction of Cedar Lane is scheduled to start.
The affected area is from Second Avenue Northeast to Brown Lane. The intersection of Brown Lane will be closed, but Second Avenue Northeast will be open to the public.
This portion of Cedar Lane will be closed to through traffic, but open to local residents, Waverly Ski Club members and their visitors. Through traffic will not be possible, due to trench excavations.
The general public needs to plan a revised travel route. Drivers may be issued a citation by the police for driving through the construction site.