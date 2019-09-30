Waverly’s representative of the Upper Cedar Watershed Management Improvement Authority told the Waverly City Council on Sept. 23 that the Cedar River near town is among the best in the region.
Dr. Stephen Main, a professor emeritus at Wartburg College, said during the council’s study session that according to state figures, the only unimpaired section of the Upper Cedar River runs from the reservoir in Nashua to Waverly. However, he is a bit skeptical of those figures.
“There’s concerns about the dissolved nitrates coming out of watersheds like ours into the Mississippi and contributing to the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico, along with other agrichemicals, both rural and urban,” Main said.
“The interesting thing is that anything we can do to improve water quality also reduces flooding and pretty much vice versa. It’s a nice (investment) in that sense.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, a fellow Wartburg College professor himself, asked Main what the definition of “unimpaired section” was. Main said that meant “good fishing, safe fishing, safe swimming, things like that.”
Meanwhile, there are two subwatersheds in Bremer County that are in serious need of work. Dry Run Creek — not the flood control system in Waverly but the creek that runs out of Chickasaw County — and Horton Creek both drain into the Cedar River and are among the most impaired in the region.
“Those are No. 1 and 3 (worst) out of all of the subwatersheds in the Upper Cedar,” Main said.
At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein wondered how those two creeks could be impaired while the river in the Waverly area is fine. Main said the river has a “huge dilution effect.”
“I’ve worked with diatoms, which are the base of the food chain out there in the river, and have been studying them for quite a few years, and I’ve sampled the outlet areas of these,” Main said. “It’s just the water conditions are quite different.”
Main explained the UCWMIA was the second one formed under a 2010 state law that established the Watershed Management Authorities (WMAs) across the state following the flooding of 2008. The local authority was established on July 2, 2012.
The organization of the management authority includes representation of two or more political subdivisions, which include cities, counties and Soil and Water Conservation Districts, with those on the board serving staggered four-year terms. The UCWMIA currently meets quarterly after a monthly schedule prior to the organization of the board, with an annual gathering held in June.
Main has been part of the board since its formation. Kip Ladage, Bremer County Emergency Management directory, and Ron Lenth, Iowa State University Bremer County Extension director, are also involved as county representatives and Waverly alternates, with Ladage as the current chairman.
The watershed covered by the authority includes seven counties in Iowa and four in Minnesota, from the Cedar’s source near Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, to near Janesville. There are 10 Iowa towns included in the authority: Charles City, Colwell, Denver, Floyd, Nashua, Northwood, Plainfield, St. Ansgar, Stacyville and Waverly.
The areas of concern for the management authority include flooding and water quality. The board also is trying to encourage best management practices for the watershed, which includes structural changes to slow water run-off, vegetative ground cover to reduce soil erosion and land use modifications to improve water retention and quality.
The council had considered construction of wetlands on two sites east of town as part of a State Revolving Fund project tied to the wastewater treatment plant improvements, Main noted. However, when the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recently surveyed those, they were deemed infeasible for wetland creation.
Main showed charts that illustrated how nitrates had been reduced where a wetland was placed, which he said was significant.
“They say in this report, there is a 40-90% reduction in nitrates from wetlands,” he said. “Created wetlands are very, very effective in both reducing nitrate levels, but also in slowing down the rate of runoff. I very much want to encourage the City of Waverly, anything they want to do on this line to do that.”
He said Iowa State has mapped areas that have started best management practices, which cover only half of the watersheds across the state.
“You know that these practices are just a small part of those watersheds,” he said. “There’s a huge gap in what we need to do and what’s being done.”
He added that only a third of the possible Iowa WMAs have organized. The Cedar River is the only one in the state that has its entire watershed from its source to where it drains into the Iowa River under WMAs.
“To the west of us, the Shell Rock (River) and the West Fork (of the Cedar River), none of those WMAs have formed,” Main said.
He said the word “authority” in the title may be a misnomer for some, which is why the UCWMIA includes the word “Improvement” to add some teeth.
“At the time we were organizing, the debate was going on, ‘What’s this authority agency? Is this a government agency?’ Et cetera, etc.,” Main recalled. “The northwest part of the state has the fewest of these.
“It turns out we really don’t have any authority, at least not as far as money goes. We have absolutely no funding capacity whatsoever. We’re reliant on what funds are given to us.”
Main pointed out that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded nearly $3.6 million on Sept. 12 to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to manage non-point source pollution in impaired watersheds across Iowa. Dry Run Creek is one of three high priority designations for the UCWMIA for the program’s first year.
Also, the authority, spearheaded by Ladage, helped solve the drainage issues around Plainfield. The Iowa Department of Transportation currently is digging a new ditch along U.S. Highway 218 north of town to alleviate the problems exacerbated by the highway’s bypass construction in the last decade.
Main also compared what Iowa is doing to reduce nitrates by 45% and flooding discharge rates to other states. For example, the State of Ohio had legislative mandates for the City of Toledo and the Maumee River to use best agricultural practices.
Meanwhile, in Minnesota, the state has mandated 50-foot-wide grass strips along all waterways.
Iowa, though, encourages voluntary compliance to best practices.
But Main wondered if that will work due to a lack of financial support for reasonable incentives and hoped that the state will finally implement a three-eighths-cent sales tax that voters approved years ago for the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) fund.
“At the rate we’re going right now, it will take 50 years to reach that (goal),” he said. “And we need to have reached it already.”