Less than a year ago, the patch of land across the street from the Waverly Soccer Complex along Cedar River Parkway laid bare.
Over the last number of months, slowly but steadily, dirt began to move. Piles took the shape of seven ball diamonds, while gravel and, eventually concrete, will mold into sidewalks, parking lots and walkways.
The newest facility in Waverly is taking form. Cedar River Park, which will house youth baseball and softball teams and will feature a Miracle League Field, is around 75% complete as of today, according to Cedar River Park Task Force Chair Jeremy Langner, who also is the principal at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.
Langner, who was asked to chair the task force back in the summer of 2019 under former Mayor Dean Soash, often drives past the construction site. The man in charge of the project is counting down the days before the inaugural first pitch is thrown and the brand new facility can be put on full display for the community to enjoy.
“Watching the kids play,” Langner said of what comes to mind each time he passes by the site. “My vision and I think our community’s vision is to have that place for everybody to play. I think of the kids running around and the parents cheering and all of those things happening, but ultimately too ... the Miracle League Field is going to be unprecedented. It’s going to be beautiful, and I think it’s going to put us in a situation to have one of the best opportunities for kids in partnership with Parkersburg in having a Miracle League in northeast Iowa.”
Currently, concrete is currently being poured for parking lots and walkways – sidewalks will be poured soon, Langer said. Fences are going up around each field, which soon will be enclosed. The irrigation system, Langner said, is about 99% installed. A well has been installed and will be utilized for seeding each field at the end of the month or sometime in August.
After that, all that remains is Phase 3 of the project – construction of the vertical buildings. Langner said the final phase will take place between September and next April.
“What I know from the city, is yeah, I feel like they’re on schedule,” Langner said. “All projects are a little bit behind – weather, supplies, labor, all those things are impacting it, but I think overall it’s in a good place.”
Originally, Langner and the rest of the Cedar River Park Task Force set a goal of $1.5 million in total costs. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the group to readjust that number, ultimately lowering the figure to $1.2 million.
So far, Langner said, the Cedar River Park Task Force has secured around $900,000 in funding, with $300,000 still to go. Those wanting to donate to the project can do so by visiting cedarriverpark.com.
“We’re just going to continue to strive and reach that goal,” Langner said. “… We’re going to continue to go through this year. The funds themselves can be donated and we can use them all the way through the end of the project. So, we’re not in a hurry. I’d like to get it complete this year, but I also understand if we have to continue into next year, we will.”