A 26-acre site that is being considered to locate youth baseball and softball diamonds has proven to be usable, according to a report read to members of the task force charged to figure out the best location for the facility.
The task force met on Sunday in the Waverly Civic Center to discuss formally for the first time the potential site adjacent to the Cedar River Parkway across from the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex. Prior to the meeting, Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan took several members on a tour of existing ball fields.
Mayor Dean Soash formed this task force after city officials were frustrated over lack of progress of Champions Ridge, the previously proposed location for 12 ball diamonds and the new location for the Bremer County Fairgrounds. During the July 1 City Council meeting, Soash declared the project “dead,” and appointed the members during the July 15 meeting.
According to an opinion piece previously published by Waverly Newspapers, Soash wrote that the Champions Ridge Board, in two closed-door meetings, had offered to buy approximately 100 acres of the 142-acre site for the ball diamonds, but the Waverly City Council had deemed the offer “not being feasible as secure financing … were not adequate.”
City Administrator James Bronner told the group the soil borings taken by ATC Group Services LLC, of Waterloo, at four locations around a hill in the site were “very positive.”
“They did not hit bedrock in those different areas near as soon as we thought it would,” Bronner said, meaning it’s deeper than expected.
He added that the composition of the soil at the site includes clay, fractured limestone and sand. He said the hill can be leveled to accommodate whatever design the committee recommends.
“If this would become the site, we would take maybe a handful more (borings) into the depth of the center of that (hill), just to see what is in it,” Bronner said. “As you get closer to the middle, it was very favorable. Much of that hill can be taken right off.”
With the determination that the usability of the plat out of the way, Bronner said the next step for the group is to decide whether that will be the site for the complex and then how it will be designed followed by its cost.
Task force chairman Jeremy Langner, who was installed in his position in a previous meeting July 22 in absentia, said he reviewed much of the past work the city had done before purchasing the Neil Smith property on the west end of town, which became Champions Ridge.
Currently, both the youth and adult ball programs and the fair share facilities at Memorial Park. The Bremer County Fair Association has purchased a 40-acre parcel of Champions Ridge from the City of Waverly with assistance from the city and the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, but the city is still holding the deed until progress is made on the fairgrounds’ development.
Langner, in his review of past efforts, said that the common sentiment is that the city should drive the progress of establishing the new ball diamonds.
“It was also clear that this project wouldn’t be put on the back burner, but we obviously know that 13 years later, it is,” Langner said, as the city started discussions on the situation as far back as 2007.
“We do want to move forward with something sooner rather than later. I know putting that pressure on city staff isn’t fair, because you have a lot of other things that you have to do, too.”
Vice Chairman Chuck Brittain said the site along the parkway was on the cusp of being developed for ball diamonds well before Champions Ridge came on the radar.
“Had we not had an issue with a neighbor, this would have already been in there, on that site, similar to that (conceptual drawing with eight diamonds),” Brittain said.
Tina Miller asked what the concern was over the site in 2007, Brittain said it was traffic, as the Cedar River Parkway’s first phase had not been constructed yet. By that time, those wanting to go to the soccer complex had to drive through the residential streets in the area, and the planned youth baseball/softball complex would have only increased the cars coming through.
“I think it was justified — not that justified, but it was justified,” Brittain said. “Now that 10th Avenue is done, that argument is eliminated, in my opinion.”
With the Cedar River Parkway, the considered site would have easier access, and disruptions to the surrounding neighborhood would be minimized.
However, task force members believe they could — along with the site being considered — use existing ball diamonds that the Waverly Softball Association and the youth programs already utilize. They talked about having Kiwanis Park, which is off of Third Street Southeast near the Cedar River, being available for practices and overflow events.
The task force members believed that the concept drawing, which was printed in the Thursday, Aug. 1 edition of the Waverly Democrat, would fit the needs for youth ball programs from second through fifth grade. Some of the younger programs would remain in Shell Rock, namely T-ball and Little Sluggers, while Brittain suggested having a diamond that could be adjustable and used by the sixth- and seventh-grade levels and adults.
Additionally, Riordan suggested a playground be constructed on the site. A possible location would be to the north of the considered Miracle League field, which is an all-turf diamond accessible for players of all abilities.
Langner advised the public to reach out to members of the task force — which also includes Brittain, Kevin Miller, Tina Miller, Josh Petersen, Charlie Heyer and Jennifer Nus — to give feedback on the parkway site or elsewhere, including the Champions Ridge site.
“Let us know why can’t we as a task force move forward with this and make a recommendation to go,” Langner said. “The more I go through this report, and Chuck being there for all of these meetings, it needs to happen. The sooner we can make this decision, we can make progress.”