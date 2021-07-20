The Cedar River Readers are back!
Following a year of Zoom meetings and recorded performances, the Reader’s Theatre troupe is back with free live performances for school and civic groups. The group’s mission is to Entertain, Educate and Engage with stories.
The group held ones of its initial performances at Hartman Reserve for the Nesting Naturalist Program.
Contact Waverly Public Library for more information.The group meets at 10 a.m. at Waverly Public Library on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Cedar River Reader’s recorded Zoom stories are available at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJHKa7ZNSHG1AjqE1KOJwd9f38RwH8GVm.