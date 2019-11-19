Area Exchange Club of Waterloo, the Cedar Falls Exchange Club, the Waverly Exchange Club and the Sunrise Waterloo Exchange Club will hold their annual One Nation Under God banquet from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
This annual event was established in 1964 as a national Exchange Club project seeking to heighten awareness of our rich religious heritage, and as a way when area Exchangites join together to increase public appreciation of the important roles religious faith and freedom have played in our nation’s history.
The National Exchange Club is a service organization with 650 clubs and more than 21,000 members in the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information about this event or about the National Exchange Club or its local affiliates, contact Mike Knap at 319-610-0834 or email at lairdknapp@gmail.com