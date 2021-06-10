Cedar Valley Hospice invites the community to join them over the lunch hour for a fundraiser to honor loved ones and support Cedar Valley Hospice services in the Waverly area.
Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to attend the Forget-Me-Not fundraiser at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
With each $25 ticket, guests receive one Forget-Me-Not plant kit that can be personalized. Bring a group of friends and enjoy a delicious lunch, entertainment, silent auction with local items and a short program – all while supporting a great cause. Additional plant kits can also be purchased and/or mailed. All proceeds benefit services offered to the community through Cedar Valley Hospice.
To register for the event or order plant kits to be mailed, call Shannon Melcher at 319-272-2002 or visit www.cvhospice.org and print out the RSVP/Mail Order Plant form from the event page and mail to Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704. Call or RSVP by Thursday, June 17. For more information, please contact smelcher@cvhospice.org.