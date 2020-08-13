Due to COVID-19, the Cedar Valley Hospice annual Release & Remember fundraiser will be a televised broadcast this year on Sunday, Sept. 13 at noon on The CW 7.2.
There will be no in-person event. The 30-minute TV program will feature a short presentation followed by the release of 1,000 monarch butterflies, accompanied by the musical talents of Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, season 16 winner of American Idol.
We encourage you to take part in this unique expression of love by dedicating one or more butterflies as a celebration of someone special. For each memorial or honorary donation of $25, a butterfly will be released. If received before Wednesday, Aug. 19, tribute names will be televised, listed on a banner outside the Cedar Valley Hospice Home (2001 Kimball Ave., Waterloo) from Sept. 11-20 and be available on our website to print. Those donating will also receive a keepsake certificate to personalize and keep as a reminder of the day.
The ever-popular Release & Remember T-shirts are also available for $15 by mail order only this year (includes shipping). To order a T-shirt or to dedicate a butterfly, visit cvhospice.org.
If you are unable to access The CW 7.2 locally, the program will be available to watch on our website or Facebook page beginning Monday, Sept. 14. Call 319-272-2002 or 800-626-2360 with any questions.