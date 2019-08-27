Cedar Valley Hospice is seeking volunteers from the Waverly area to donate their time and compassion to help serve patients and their families.
All volunteers who visit patients must participate in 16 hours of training to better understand the role of the staff and what services they provide to patients. The next training will be held Sept. 16, 18, 23 and 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Hospice office, located at 310 E. G Ave. in Grundy Center. All dates must be attended to complete the training.
Help change the lives of local families by becoming a Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer. For more information or to register, call 352-1274.